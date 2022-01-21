ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See who early NFL mock drafts have the Dallas Cowboys selecting with the No. 24 overall pick

Cover picture for the articleThe Dallas Cowboys’ season ended earlier than expected after their wild-card loss to the San Francisco 49ers. With the loss, the Cowboys officially secured the No. 24 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft. As the first-round NFL draft board becomes clearer, some media outlets have released their...

NFL Analysis Network

Stephen Gilmore Named Potential Free Agency Target For Cowboys

After yet another heartbreaking and brutal finish for the Dallas Cowboys this season, many fans were hoping to see a coaching change. However, it appears that Mike McCarthy will be back for another year. That means that the Cowboys will need to make a big roster move or two to improve and one intriguing defensive free agent to watch could be star cornerback Stephon Gilmore.
NFL
Dallas News

As years go by with the Cowboys, lines between Dak Prescott and Tony Romo are blurring

When we reflect back on the remarkable rookie season of Dak Prescott in 2016, we had no certainty as to what he would become. No fourth-round pick had ever started 16 games as a rookie. But as the season went along and the team’s winning streak hit 11 games and the club’s veteran quarterback finally conceded the job was no longer his, we felt sure of one thing.
NFL
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys’ 3 biggest position needs for 2022 NFL Draft

After a disappointing end to the Dallas Cowboys season, it is clear they need to upgrade their roster at certain positions. The Cowboys hold the 24th overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft, and they need to select a sure-fire starter with that pick. As we saw in the playoffs...
NFL
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason the Cowboys Were 'One and Done' in the NFL Playoffs

Colin Cowherd: “Who were the ‘STARS’ of the playoffs last week? Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Deebo Samuel, and Mike Evans… Oh wait, that’s because they’re STARS in the regular season. Nick Foles is an outlier, we don’t ask our ‘good’ players to perform BETTER in the playoffs. Troy Aikman was top 3 in the league in his prime, Michael Irvin was a Hall of Famer, and Emmitt Smith was arguably the best running back. They also had a Hall of Fame coach elevating them. Does anyone consider that Dak, CeeDee Lamb, and Zeke AREN’T stars? The best player on the field last week was Deebo Samuel. If you look at the Cowboys' best players right now, are you asking CeeDee Lamb, Dak, and Zeke to be something they can’t be? Dak against playoff teams not named the Eagles this year was 1-5 with a 92 passer rating. That’s Mac Jones. CeeDee Lamb disappeared at the end of this year, 7 straight games without a touchdown, and the drops. Why would they be stars in the playoffs? They weren’t stars during the year. The best Cowboys player right now is Micah Parsons, watch the games, he ‘looks’ better than everybody else. Number two is Zack Martin, and number three is Trevon Diggs. Those are their three best dominating players. After that, the punter, and old left tackle Tyron Smith, who week-to-week his health is an issue. You’re asking CeeDee Lamb, who disappeared at the end of the year to be a great player. You’re asking Zeke to be a great player – he was three years ago. You’re asking Dak to be great against a great defense. That 49ers defense is 3-0 against Aaron Rodgers the last three games in the playoffs. You gotta be careful about asking people to do something they don’t do. CeeDee Lamb is potentially really good but he’s not a star yet, he’s just a talented playmaker. Nobody wants to acknowledge this but Dak is kind of in the Kirk Cousins class. We don’t put him in the Josh Allen, Kyler Murray, Russell Wilson, or Tom Brady class… Don’t ask non-stars against better competition to dominate. There’s a reason Aikman, Irvin, and Emmitt did – they were as good as anyone in the world at their position in their prime, with a Hall of Fame coach. Not only are Dak, Zeke, and Lamb not in that class, do you think Mike McCarthy is elevating people??” (Full Video Above)
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Column: The Chicago Bears’ meticulous search for a GM and head coach hasn’t put them behind the rest of the NFL. But time — and wins and losses — will be the judge of their process.

As the Chicago Bears continue their methodical process vetting candidates simultaneously for their general manager and head coach openings, action should pick up soon. ESPN reported Saturday morning that Kansas City Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles, a GM candidate, will get a second interview. It already was reported Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt ...
NFL

