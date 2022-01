Now that season four of Yellowstone has wrapped up, fans of the hit show will be craving a new drama to occupy their Sunday nights. Well, viewers don't have to search far, because the Dutton universe has expanded with a brand-new spinoff, 1883. The show, which follows the origin story of the Dutton family as they expand West and stars Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Sam Elliott, and more, is off to a hot start. But before you can get hooked on this new Taylor Sheridan drama, you need to find out how to watch!

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO