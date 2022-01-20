ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

The John Bishop Show: Oti Mabuse, Rob Brydon (S1EP3 ITV Sat 22 Jan 2022)

By Published on
memorabletv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOti Mabuse, Rob Brydon: John Bishop presents hilarious stand-up comedy and fun-filled chat with celebrity guests. This week the guests are Oti Mabuse and Rob Brydon....

www.memorabletv.com

Comments / 0

Related
ohmymag.co.uk

This new ITV dating show hosted by Oti Mabuse sounds pitch-perfect

If you’re wondering what’s going to bridge the gap between The Cabins ending and Love Island 2022 beginning, we may have found just the thing. Another brand new ITV dating show is set to launch this year. Titled Romeo and Duet, the show is set to be hosted by Strictly favourite Oti Mabuse.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Oti Mabuse makes comment on Strictly future ahead of Dancing on Ice debut

Oti Mabuse has made a comment about her future as a professional dancer on BBC's Strictly Come Dancing. The two-time champion of the ballroom competition, who is due to make her debut as the newest judge on Dancing on Ice this weekend, was speaking to HELLO! and other press in a virtual Q&A this week when she opened up about whether she would be returning to the rival show later in the year.
THEATER & DANCE
tvcream.co.uk

Oti Mabuse’s Dancing Legends, Wednesday, 11.30, BBC Radio 4

It’s dancing on the radio, everyone! But this should make for quite an entertaining series in any case, as Oti welcomes a host of choreographers and dancers to celebrate their heroes and trace the history of dance. She’s not messing around either, as joining her first is the much-acclaimed Matthew Bourne, and he’s picked Fred Astaire.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Bishop
Person
Rob Brydon
Person
Oti Mabuse
countryliving.com

Why Princess Charlotte Isn't Allowed to Have a Best Friend at School

No BFFs for Princess Charlotte, apparently! The 6-year-old daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton reportedly isn't allowed to have a best friend as part of the strict social rules at her school, Thomas’s Battersea. According to journalist Jane Moore via The Sun, "It's a really great little school...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Itv#Celebrity
Variety

The World Mourns — And Sings Along With — Meat Loaf, Rock Icon of the 1970s

The outsize personality of U.S. rock singer Meat Loaf, who died age 74, was cherished and mourned across Europe where news of his passing dampened many a breakfast table on Friday. Andrew Lloyd Webber said: “The vaults of heaven will be ringing with rock. RIP meatloaf. Give my regards to Jim. – ALW.” TV host Piers Morgan said: “RIP Meat Loaf, 74. One of rock music’s all-time great characters whose seminal iconic album Bat Out Of Hell is one of the biggest-selling records in history. A wondrously talented, flamboyant, funny, outrageous and rebellious chameleon. Sad news.” British actor Stephen Fry said: “I hope...
MUSIC
People

Melanie Griffith Celebrates 'Tenacious, Gracious, Elegant' Mom Tippi Hedren on 92nd Birthday

The legendary actress' daughter Melanie Griffith honored the milestone birthday Wednesday on Instagram with a carousel of photos of her mother from over the years. Among the images are a pair of recent photos showing off Hedren's silly side and two black-and-white pictures from her younger years, including one with a baby Griffith as they stood outside of an airplane.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
SheKnows

Family Affair! These Stars Brought Their Kids to the Golden Globes

One perk of having a famous family member? You get to go to super-swaggy events like — oh, you know — the Golden Globes. Several stars showed up at Sunday’s ceremony with their relatives in tow, and we can’t say we blame them. Not only does sharing such a big night with your family seem fun, but it also undoubtedly earns the celebrity some major bonus points with their kin. Plus, who doesn’t love it when a celebrity kid (or kids, in Pierce Brosnan’s case) steals the spotlight during their famous parent’s red carpet interview? A version of this article was...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

‘I borrowed £5 from Mel B for a cigar’: How did Meat Loaf end up in the Spice Girls movie?

The rock star and actor Meat Loaf, who has died at the age of 74, will forever be best known for classic anthems such as “Bat Out of Hell” and “I’ll Do Anything for Love”, but he also had a decidedly different claim to fame for a younger generation: driving the Spice Girls bus.In 1997, Meat Loaf played a key supporting role in the maligned – yet secretly masterful – Spice Girls film Spice World: The Movie. The singer played Dennis, the group’s exasperated tour bus driver, who ferries the flamboyant fivesome around London while they sing and make...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Matt James Teases Moving In With ‘Best Friend’ Rachael Kirkconnell: ‘We Live In The Moment’

Matt James is clearly smitten with Rachael Kirkconnell! The ‘Bachelor’ star gushed over his girlfriend while on the HollywoodLife Podcast!. We love, love! Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell have endured their share of ups and the downs, but the Bachelor Nation couple has risen above it all to make their relationship work. Just around what will be the couple’s one year anniversary, Matt James took the time to gush over Rachael while visiting the HollywoodLife Podcast. “We just like to live in the moment. We don’t let other people’s expectations of our relationship determine how we act and what we do and what we post and it’s been healthy for us,” he explained. “We spend so much time together. That’s really the key to getting to know somebody… listening. And when you’re with somebody, as often as we are, you get to learn so much about them, that it only strengthens the relationship.”
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Bob Saget Widow Kelly Rizzo Tells ‘Today’ That Comedian “Was Thrilled” With Stand-Up Tour In Final Days

Bob Saget was “very happy and was just thrilled to be back out on the road” in the days leading up to his unexpected death at 65 on Jan. 9, his widow Kelly Rizzo said in a tearful Today show interview this morning. Saget, the Full House and America’s Funniest Home Video star, passed away after returning to his Orlando, Florida, hotel room from a stand-up performance at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in nearby Palm Valley. In her interview with Today‘s Hoda Kotb, Rizzo said that world events weighed heavily on Saget and that the comic “felt more compelled than ever...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy