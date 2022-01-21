Study says more gun laws mean fewer gun deaths

California has some of the strictest gun laws in the United States. Motivated over the years by incidents across the country, California has worked to clamp down on guns in an attempt to ensure that no tragedies occur. However, one of these gun laws written over 20 years ago operates on the simple statement that “dangerous people should not own guns,” but in today’s world, it is failing to fulfill this promise. The law compiled a database of people who owned guns who were now considered too dangerous to own them. However, this has been almost impossible to enforce since it was written. Though this law was once considered groundbreaking, it needs to be fixed in order for it to work the way it’s meant to, and possibly shift how we look at guns overall.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO