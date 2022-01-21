Startups to Watch: Fable brings the power of reading into the Internet Age

The tech industry in the Bay Area is divided on a new antitrust bill that seeks to rein in the biggest companies in the business. Introduced in the U.S. Senate, the American Innovation and Choice Online Act would prohibit tech giants such as Apple Inc., Google LLC and Meta Platforms Inc. from either giving their own services a leg up on their platforms or harming the ability of rivals to compete on those platforms.

