Bossier City, LA

The Good Stuff: Blind Faith

By Doug Warner
KSLA
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Eleven-year-old Kazyon Hinton lined up his sight, drew back the bowstring, and mere moments after a coach just inches away whispered “release,” his arrow zipped across his archery team’s makeshift practice area, hitting a target 60 feet away. “I’ve gotten better...

#Blind Faith#The Good Stuff#Ksla#Rusheon Middle School
