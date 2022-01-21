The Good Stuff: Blind Faith

When it comes to random ridiculous stories, the state of Florida has been ubiquitous, almost since the earliest days of moveable type. So it makes perfect sense that the last stupid story of 2021 and the first stupid story of 2022 are the same story, and it’s a story that took place here in Florida. Two maniacs were caught on camera burning an old Christmas tree in Key West … actually “caught” is the wrong word, as it implies some measure of subterfuge, of which there was none. They clearly saw the security cameras, and they appeared to be recording their crime for social media. A little light arson is no big deal, usually, but it’s made worse in this case because they set the tree up right against an iconic Florida landmark: The “Southernmost Point” buoy, a Key West staple since 1983.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO