New Albany, OH

The $20 billion chip is out of the bag, Intel is coming according to TIME.com

By Brian Hofmann, Tony Mirones
 1 day ago

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH)– TIME.com confirmed late Thursday that chipmaker Intel is committing $20 billion to build a “mega-site” in New Albany, Ohio.

Thursday morning, Gov. Mike DeWine’s office that he and the Lt. Gov. Jon Husted would join JobsOhio “for a historic economic development announcement for the state of Ohio.” The appearance will take place at the Midland Theatre in Newark at 2 p.m.

The 3,200-acre development site falls in Licking County, which has Newark as its county seat, although the land is being annexed into New Albany, which is partly in Franklin County.

Earlier this month NBC4 confirmed a large manufacturer of electronic chips would build a factory in an annexed portion of Jersey Township, Ohio.

NBC4 Columbus

