ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Lagerfelding the joy out of art

By Rob Long
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 1 day ago

I once read an interview with famous fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld. He was describing a room and complaining about the way it was decorated.

“It was a lot of Louis Quinze mixed with Louis Seize,” he said. And then, he added: “Ugh!”

So, what he didn’t like, just to be clear, was when people mix up furniture from the period of Louis XV, roughly 1700 to 1750, with the furniture from the period of Louis XVI, roughly 1750 to 1800.

I looked it up. Here is the chief difference, the "ugh factor," you might say, between the two: The Louis XV chairs are curvy and oval-backed, and the Louis XVI chairs are curvy, too, but sometimes have shield-shaped backs.

Apparently, when they’re in the same room together, the only civilized response is, "Ugh!"

It’s impressive to have a pet peeve that specific and also one that I’m pretty sure very, very few people share. It’s unlikely that any but a handful of people reading that interview, when they came to the “Ugh!” part, nodded and smiled in recognition. “So true, Karl, so true,” said nearly no one.

Stand-up comics, of course, become famous for identifying and describing things that bug all of us, or at least a plurality of us.

"Don’t you hate it when..." is how a lot of comedians still get their starts. They connect with audiences by sharing the common irritations of life — the guy behind you who honks his horn one nanosecond after the light turns green, trying to buy apples at the supermarket without making the apple pyramid come tumbling down, putting your credit card into that thing and it says "DO NOT REMOVE CARD," and then, it suddenly says "REMOVE CARD" and beeps alarmingly so that you always feel like however you’re doing it, you’re doing it wrong and too slowly. And, of course, the entire universe of complaints around printer ink.

"Don’t you hate it when they mix up Louis Quinze with Louis Seize?" is probably what we might call niche comedy. Something for Hulu, say, tightly targeted at decorative arts historians and museum period-room curators.

But if you’re Karl Lagerfeld, maybe it is irritating to see all of those chairs, some oval-backed and some shield-backed, all mixed up and jumbled together, higgledy-piggledy style. If you’re someone like Lagerfeld, all you think about, presumably, is the way things look, the style of stuff around you, the design choices that have been made. If you’re Lagerfeld, mixing up the Louies might really be hard to shut up about.

But I’m not Karl Lagerfeld, and neither are you. Although, speaking for myself, I get into Lagerfeld-like patterns all the time.

I was watching a show last week with a friend of mine and didn’t realize that I was being Lagerfeld about it.

“Oh no,” I said, out loud, “this part is so clearly a response to a network executive’s note.” And then later: “OK, this part is stupid, but I bet the actor insisted on it even though it’s a detour from what the episode is about.” And then later: “See, I think they had agreed to do seven episodes, but they only really had five episodes worth of plot elements, so that’s why these two episodes are so slow and not funny.” And finally: “That whole story resolution comes in a phone call? Ugh!”

As I said, I didn’t realize I was Lagerfelding until I looked up and realized, from the expression of the person I was watching it with, that I was slowly removing all of the pleasure and the joy out of the show.

And doing it to myself, too, in the way that I imagine Lagerfeld, seeing the chaos of Louis Quinze and Louis Seize, prevented anyone else from enjoying the canapes at the fashion show (or wherever) but also prevented himself from enjoying them, too.

Lagerfeld was probably correct that mixing your Louies is a suboptimal move, just as I had valid points to make about the overuse of some tricks of the screenwriting trade.

Sometimes, though, it seems like we are all Lagerfelding each other all the time — on social media, in politics, on cable news. Half of the problems we face right now are caused, in a way, by one group looking at something that’s basically OK, not perfect, not ideal, but OK, and dismissing it with a Lagerfeldian "Ugh!"

“Am I ruining this for you?” I asked my friend.

I didn’t get an answer, which is another way of getting an answer. We watched the rest of the show together in silence, and, honestly, it was pretty good.

Rob Long is a television writer and producer and the co-founder of Ricochet.com.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationAU

André Leon Talley dreamed of a life 'in the pages of Vogue, where bad things never happened'

Every time we see a “fashion moment”, we use the words of André Leon Talley, from his description of Galliano’s 1994 Japonisme show. Talley, who died yesterday age 73, was a flamboyant, over-the-top figure from the fashion industry, inclined to snobbery and rather overbearing. He had a longstanding love of French culture and the cross-fertilisation of fashion, art, poetry and life. Most prominently, he worked at Condé Nast for four decades, where, as creative director and editor-at-large of Vogue, he shaped the way we understand and talk about fashion. Born in Washington in 1948, Talley was raised by his modest grandmother in segregated...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karl Lagerfeld
Footwear News

Naomi Campbell Stands Tall in Metallic-Tipped Boots and Hybrid Dress at Louis Vuitton’s Fall 2022 Menswear Fashion Show

Naomi Campbell took to the streets of Paris to make a statement at Louis Vuitton’s Fall 2022 menswear show. Held during the menswear shows at Paris Fashion Week, the brand showcased its final men’s collection designed by the late Virgil Abloh. The legendary supermodel posed for paparazzi in a button-up hybrid shirtdress. The flowing piece featured long sleeves and a zip-up collar, as well as a beige sleeve and torso section with a large Vuitton logo that mimicked a bomber jacket. The dramatic dress was paired with coordinating beige and white trousers, which featured an athleisure-like drawstring waistband and balloon-leg silhouette...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
theburn.com

Karl Lagerfeld Paris latest store to open at Leesburg Premium Outlets

Karl Lagerfeld Paris, an apparel and accessories store straight from City of Light, has opened a new location in Loudoun County. It’s the latest brand to move into the Leesburg Premium Outlets. According to an announcement from the popular Leesburg outlet mall, Karl Lagerfeld Paris has taken over a...
LEESBURG, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Decorative Arts
AFP

Tears for Virgil Abloh at posthumous Paris show

There were tears on the catwalk on Thursday as the final Louis Vuitton show by US designer Virgil Abloh, whose death shocked the industry last year, drew rapturous applause at Paris Fashion Week. The multi-talented DJ, architect and designer died in November at the age of 41 following a private battle with cancer. A close associate of Kanye West, Abloh was the first black American to be named creative director of a top French fashion house and brought streetwear and a less elitist approach to the world of luxury. His final menswear show was built around an elaborate "Dreamhouse" concept with elaborately dressed angels and breakdancing models.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Everything You Need to Know About Men’s Fashion Month Fall 2022: Isabel Marant, Junn.J, OAMC & More Debut Collections in Paris

Despite the wrench that the Omicron variant has thrown in plans for winter events, men’s fashion month is still on. As the fall ’22 season begins, here is everything you need to know, from the buzzy runway moments to the best shoes and trends from showrooms, events, collaborations and more. Stay tuned for highlights from Pitti Uomo and Milan Men’s Fashion Month to Paris Men’s Fashion Week and New York Men’s Day. Isabel Marant Channels Kurt Cobain in Fall Collection PARIS: Crafted from unexpected blends of prints, colors and fabrics, the Isabel Marant’s fall 2022 men’s collection is nonchalant. As a nod...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Virgil Abloh’s Final Louis Vuitton Fall 2022 Men’s Collection Was a Reminder of What Fashion Has Lost

For one last time, the world belonged to Virgil Abloh. On Thursday at Paris Men’s Fashion Week, Louis Vuitton presented its fall ’22 menswear runway show. It was the last full collection by the brand’s men’s artistic director, who died in late November following a battle with cancer and whose influence on fashion and art continues to reverberate. From the music — Britain’s Chineke Orchestra, seated at a long dinner table with Venezuelan conductor Gustavo Dudamel, playing eight songs composed by Tyler, the Creator specifically for the show — to the models dancing around and executing a series of how’d-they-do-that falls down...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
CBS New York

Sotheby’s Auctioning Off 200 Pairs Of Sneakers By Late Fashion Designer Virgil Abloh

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Sotheby’s is hosting an auction to honor late fashion designer Virgil Abloh. Two hundred pairs of the Louis Vuitton Nike Air Force 1 sneakers will be sold online. The shoes were part of Abloh’s spring/summer 2022 collection. He died in November of cancer. Proceeds from the auction will go to his scholarship fund for Black fashion students. The auction will be held Jan. 26.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
POPSUGAR

Chloe Bailey Rivals Barbie in Baby Pink Miu Miu

Chloe Bailey must have Barbie on speed dial, because her latest outfit looks straight out of the Dreamhouse's walk-in closet. Equipped with a $3,900 Louis Vuitton purse, the "Have Mercy" singer stepped onto the court ahead of a Lakers game on Jan. 19 to snap a few photos of her bubblegum pink look. Posing in a white crop top and pink Miu Miu track pants, Bailey showed off a chic bomber jacket complete with the Miu Miu logo embroidered on the front. "Life is goooood 🏀💕," she captioned the photo of her look.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Cullman Tribune

52 ODES TO JOY: SUNSHINE

ODE TO SUNSHINE No one should be allowed to kvetch or whine If they sulk inside while outside there’s sunshine. Pill-poppers flock druggists for Vitamin D, When just a few sunny moments turn rays to Vitamin Gee. Sunshine inside and out are fine, I opine; Have I told...
SCIENCE
Seattle Times

How a Seattle woman made a career out of sculpting colorful pasta art

Linda Miller Nicholson once constructed kitchen cabinets partially made of pasta for supermodel Gigi Hadid. The cabinet’s separating the kitchen and living room of Hadid’s Manhattan penthouse are brimming with dried orange and blue farfalle, bird’s nests of red tagliatelle and green garganelli, which you can see through the transparent cabinet doors. To complete the project, Nicholson flew from Seattle to New York with 70 pounds of pasta in her suitcase.
SEATTLE, WA
Footwear News

Naomi Campbell Is Front Row-Ready in Sheer Sparkling Top, Oversized Trousers and Pointy Pumps at Dior Men’s Fashion Show

Naomi Campbell made a sleek statement on the front row in Paris. The supermodel was spotted while arriving at the Dior Men’s fall 2022 show by Kim Jones. For the ensemble, Campbell donned a monochrome black outfit from Dior that featured a coat with purple accents on the sleeve over a sheer top. She paired them with black oversized trousers. She accessorized with a glittery Dior Saddle Bag and a pair of Dior aviators. When it came down to the shoes, Campbell slipped her feet into a pair of pointed-toe black pumps that helped to tie the look together nicely while also...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Naomi Campbell Walks in Louis Vuitton’s Men’s Show to Honor Virgil Abloh

Naomi Campbell looked angelic during her latest runway turn. The supermodel closed an emotional Louis Vuitton fall ‘22 men’s show in Paris on Thursday. After posing on the red carpet, Campbell later appeared on the runway to model  Virgil Abloh’s last collection for the french luxury fashion house. For the ensemble, Campbell wore a white overcoat that doubled as a blazer on top of a white button-up featuring lapels that jutted out in the front of the outfit. She also donned slightly loose white trousers. The Louis Vuitton team accessorized her with a white baseball cap and a white tie. View this...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
EW.com

Happy pregnancy, Julia Roberts!

Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder are expecting their third child, the Oscar winner’s publicist tells People magazine, and I got inspired to write a celebratory haiku. Won’t you cook one up, too?Midnight at Julia’sShe whispers “Mary Reilly“New baby goes zzzzzzzzaddCredit(“Julia Roberts: Dennis Van Tine/LFI”)
CELEBRITIES
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
187K+
Followers
59K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy