ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Word of the Week: Extremist

By Nicholas Clairmont
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 1 day ago

O n Martin Luther King Jr. Day this year, I read two things other than my traditional rereading of the Letter from Birmingham Jail . I reread part of the historian Taylor Branch’s three-part America in the King Years masterwork. And I read a CNN article: “The white moderates MLK warned us about.” The second did its level best to ruin the day for me because it reminded me that even the most important history is now processed solely through aphorisms and buzzwords. As the CNN article and many left-wing commentators have pointed out, today’s Right fixates on the quote he uttered on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in his most famous speech: "I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character."

The reason this quote is taken as the apotheosis of King’s theory of race is that it is. That it would now be considered an unfashionable thought in many left-wing magazines who enthuse over Ibram X. Kendi does not change history. Nor does it mean King is somehow a right-wing figure now, which you can find out by reading him on economic policy. What invites so much cherry-picking around King is that he’s an icon, a saint of the American civil religion, so everyone wants to claim him. But the man was also a man and a complicated thinker, which means nobody really agrees with his entire program of thought. I admire King's radical commitment to nonviolence, for example, but I do not share it.

The way to honor King's complexity is to sit down and read his writing. This is what CNN commentator Victor Ray suggests, too, in bringing up another famous quote, the section from the Letter from Birmingham Jail about “the white moderates.” The problem is, Ray apparently didn’t read the words he’s putting to such petty use. Famously, King wrote that white moderates represented the biggest obstacle to his movement. The moderates King decried were early 1960s liberals who were notionally on his side but didn’t care quite enough to risk the turmoil of passing the Civil Rights Act or marching themselves. His broader point was that merely holding the right views is not enough. Somehow, in CNN, Ray has contorted this into the view that to honor King’s legacy requires disapproving of “Manchin and Sinema’s procedural complaints about the filibuster.” It’s as though, magically, the politics of key moments in American history are always playing out again in the petty present. If Ray had read the Letter from Birmingham Jail , he’d know that King, taking the long view of history using counterintuitive rhetoric, decries moderates who don’t take extreme stances in support of justice and glorifies “extremists,” including Thomas Jefferson.

“Was not Thomas Jefferson an extremist?” King asked. “Before the pen of Jefferson scratched across the pages of history the majestic word of the Declaration of Independence, we were here." Amen, reverend.

This is not exactly what today would get called “woke.” So, who gets to claim King, and who does not? Everyone — but unless you are King himself, only somewhat. The only people who may not claim him at all are people who invoke him for exigent political purposes without reading even his most famous works. Let’s not minimize history as we reevaluate it, because the past is not Twitter. It’s about more than clever quotes.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 0

Related
WashingtonExaminer

Word of the Week: 'Anthropomorphize'

"Anthropomorphize" is one of those words I like just because I learned it in first grade, and logophiles always have a special fondness for some of the first few standout words they learn. It means to attribute human qualities to something that is not human. From the Greek derivation, "anthro" means "human," "morph" means “form,” and "-ize" makes a word a verb — hence, loosely, “put into human form.” When you call a dog your “fur baby,” as the internet has made into a cutesy slang trend, you’re anthropomorphizing the pup.
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
Person
Thomas Jefferson
The Independent

‘I had a Black friend’: Lawmaker’s tone deaf tweet on racism gets blasted on Twitter

Republican lawmaker Patricia Morgan is at the centre of a controversy after she tweeted that she had lost a Black friend due to critical race theory.In a tweet on Tuesday, the Rhode Island state representative said: “I had a black friend. I liked her and I think she liked me, too. But now she is hostile and unpleasant.”“I am sure I didn’t do anything to her, except be white. Is that what teachers and our political leaders really want for our society? Divide us because of our skin color? #CRT” she added.I had a black friend. I liked her...
POLITICS
Iowa State Daily

Remembering Martin Luther King: "An extremist for love"

January 15, 2022 was the 93rd birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr., who is best known today for his work as a leader of the Civil Rights Movement and as a believer in the power of nonviolent action to bring attention to injustice. At a celebration event on Monday night,...
AMES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Lincoln#American
birminghamtimes.com

Word on the Street

We asked Birmingham-area residents, What stands out to you about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.?. ANTHONY SCOTT: “He was a wise man who had very valuable things to say at such a young age. His words moved people . . . He paved a way for us as a people and society that created change.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
therecord-online.com

Words of Grace

The Bible tells us about our need to be strong. Because we have no strength in ourselves, we cannot make ourselves stronger. We must be made strong by the Lord’s mighty power. To be strong in the Lord we must put on the full armor of God. That enables...
RELIGION
Statesville Record & Landmark

Weekly Word of Encouragement

“But he lingered; so the men seized him and his wife and his two daughters by the hand (the LORD being merciful to him) and they brought him out and left him outside the city.” — Genesis 19:16. Get out of Dodge, that’s what the Lord told Lot...
RELIGION
bluemountaineagle.com

Sermon of the Week: Taking God at His word

Matthew 7:7-8 Ask, and it shall be given you, seek and you shall find; knock, and it shall be opened unto you. For every one that asketh receiveth; and he that seeketh findeth, and to him that knocketh it shall be opened. Taking God at His word is often hard,...
RELIGION
The Independent

Rep Dan Crenshaw calls fellow Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘an idiot’ on social media

Controversial Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene faced another social media battle this week – after Twitter permanently suspended her for spreading Covid misinformation – when fellow conservative, Texas Rep Dan Crenshaw, suggested she “might be an idiot” on Instagram.Mr Crenshaw, a veteran known for his signature eye patch and action-style videos depicting him fighting Antifa, was hitting back at the Georgia congresswoman after she claimed he was hurting the conservative brand following an interview he gave to Fox News.She took issue with the former Navy Seal’s insistence that President Joe Biden needed to get the pandemic under control. He told...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Donald Trump silent on Ghislaine Maxwell guilty verdict after previous comments wishing her ‘well’

Donald Trump’s multiple comments sending Ghislaine Maxwell kind wishes after her arrest last year have been bubbling back up on social media, after a New York federal court jury found the British socialite guilty on Wednesday of five charges related to sex trafficking. But so far, the former president has been silent now that a conviction has been handed down.Last year, after her arrest in rural New Hampshire, the then-president had warm words for Maxwell, a fellow member of the New York and Florida social scene in the late ‘90s and early 2000s, a period during which Maxwell and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
187K+
Followers
59K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy