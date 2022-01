For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, it's clear face masks aren't going away any time soon. And this week, the White House is scheduled to announce plans for "making high-quality masks available to the American people for free." Once available, people can get a pack of three N95 masks at no charge.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO