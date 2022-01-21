Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3' game

The Arizona Democratic Party has voted to formally censure Senator Kyrsten Sinema "as a result of her failure to do whatever it takes to ensure the health of our democracy," the party said Saturday. The announcement came just days after Sinema opposed a change to the Senate rules that could have moved Democratic-backed voting rights legislation forward.
A 22-year-old NYPD officer was shot and killed Friday night while responding to a call for service in Harlem, city officials said. Another officer was wounded and is "fighting for his life to survive." "Tonight, we mourn the loss of a hero officer — a son, husband, and friend," the...
A U.S. judge in Texas has issued a nationwide injunction barring the federal government from enforcing President Joe Biden’s requirement that federal workers without qualifying medical or religious exemptions be vaccinated for COVID-19
Meat Loaf's daughter says she will love and cherish him "forever" two days following his death. Pearl Aday took to Instagram early Saturday, sharing a photo of the father-daughter duo on stage embracing. "I love you always, no matter what. I love you with my whole heart," Pearl wrote. "We...
LONDON, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Britain on Saturday accused the Kremlin of seeking to install a pro-Russian leader in Ukraine, and said Russian intelligence officers had been in contact with a number of former Ukrainian politicians as part of plans for an invasion. The British foreign ministry declined to provide...
DANVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Residents of a Pennsylvania county were warned Saturday not to approach a monkey that was missing after a crash involving a pickup that was towing a trailer taking about 100 of the animals to a lab. State police urged people not to look for or...
Alex Murdaugh, a once-prominent attorney from South Carolina, is now facing a total of 71 charges and is accused of stealing more than $8.5 million from clients after a new round of indictments. On Friday, 27 additional charges were issued by the state grand jury against 53-year-old Murdaugh, who has...
Celebrities are paying tribute to the late comedian Louie Anderson on social media. Anderson died at a hospital in Las Vegas due to complications from cancer, his longtime publicist Glenn Schwartz revealed on Friday. The comedian's death comes days after Schwartz broke the news that Anderson was battling a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
