Family: Missing Shreveport man located

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Liberal Justice Stephen Breyer, at 83 the oldest member of the U.S. Supreme Court, will retire at the end of the court's current term that runs through the end of June, NBC News and CNN reported on Wednesday, giving President Joe Biden the opportunity to appoint a successor who could serve for decades.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Wild volatility in the stock market this week has put heightened scrutiny on the Federal Reserve’s meeting Wednesday and whether the Fed will clarify just how fast it plans to tighten credit and potentially slow the economy. With high inflation squeezing consumers and businesses, the...
Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced on Tuesday that she will run for reelection in 2022, quelling speculation for now that this year may be her last in Congress. Pelosi, who was first elected to the House in a 1987 special election, said the U.S. democracy is “at risk,” which makes the upcoming election “crucial.”
A California judge granted a temporary restraining order to Apple CEO Tim Cook after the company said a Virginia woman sent him hundreds of sometimes threatening messages and appeared at his condominium in Palo Alto last year, court documents show. The order barring the 45-year-old woman from harassing, stalking and...
(CNN) — "Curb Your Enthusiasm" actress Cheryl Hines has condemned her husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s comments about Anne Frank, who was murdered by Nazis as a teenager, which he made during a rally against vaccine mandates. Kennedy, a longtime opponent of vaccines, invoked Nazi Germany in his screed...
Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Wednesday that the U.S. delivered a written response to Russian security demands that Moscow has called for and used as justification for amassing of more than 100,000 troops on Ukraine’s border. The secretary did not detail what was in the document, but said...
