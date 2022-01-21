ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Wine isn’t good for your heart, World Heart Federation says

By Nexstar Media Wire, Leland Vittert, Bobby Oler
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35wrbu_0drc4geC00

If you've been leaning on some recent wisdom that wine may be good for the heart to ease the guilt of a glass or two at the end of a long day, the World Heart Federation has some bad news for you.

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

WANTED: Aggravated kidnapping suspect at large, sheriff asks for tips

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Andrew Marcos Rodriguez was reported as wanted by the Randall County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of “Aggravated Kidnapping with a Deadly Weapon,” according to the Amarillo Crime Stoppers. Noted by the Crime Stoppers as “Fugitive of the Week,” Rodriguez was described as a 22-year-old man, 5’07” tall, 180 pounds, […]
RANDALL COUNTY, TX
WSET

Report: No amount of alcohol is good for your heart

GENEVA, Switzerland (WKRC/CNN Newsource) - "Moderation is key" has always been the American Heart Association's guidance on alcohol, but a new, global report is pushing back, saying no amount of alcohol is good for your heart. This report comes from the World Heart Federation, an advocacy group that represents hundreds...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine#Food Drink#Beverages
KCTV 5

It's Your Health: Protecting the health of your heart

With Valentine's Day coming up, we look at the heart as a symbol of joy and happiness. But when it comes to our heart, it's also imperative to realize that heart disease is still the number one killer in the United States. Here's more on how to protect your own heart's health.
HEALTH
BGR.com

Mac & cheese recall affects nearly 200,000 boxes, so check your home now

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: $10 COVID tests, Philips Hue sale, $179 Roomba, $20 Fire TV Stick, more Mac & cheese fans out there should check out their current home supply as there’s a new recall involving the beloved product. There’s nothing wrong with your Amy’s Vegan Organic Rice Mac & Cheeze, as long as you’re not allergic to milk or don’t suffer from other milk intolerances. But nearly 200,000 boxes of this particular variety of mac & cheese contain milk, which is a potential allergen that’s not included in the list of ingredients on the box. Amy’s Kitchen mac & cheese recall Amy’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ComicBook

McDonald's Launches One of Their Most Unusual Ice Cream Flavors Ever

The McDonald's menu has been chock-full of unique items, both worldwide and in regional locations. That has especially been the case for its dessert items — and apparently, that includes a unique new ice cream flavor in Thailand. According to a new report from ChewBoom, McDonald's is now debuting Chili Paste Pork Ice Cream in participating restaurants across Thailand. The dessert offers McDonald's signature vanilla soft serve covered in a chili paste sauce and shredded pork floss, which is a dried Asian meat product that is often topped on foods. The flavor combination apparently allots for "a rich, spicy, and meaty" ice cream taste. The only caveat is that the Chili Paste Pork Ice Cream is only available through Tuesday, April 5th.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
outbreaknewstoday.com

Hong Kong: If a hamster tests positive for COVID-19, its owner is subject to compulsory quarantine at a quarantine center

In a follow-up on a recent report of pet store hamsters testing positive for virus that causes COVID-19, a clerk at Little Boss, a pet shop in Causeway Bay, was diagnosed with the new type of pneumonia, and some customers were infected, government officials report (computer translated). The hamster samples in the store also tested positive for the new coronavirus. The Centre for Health Protection of the Department of Health stated that customers who have purchased hamsters at the store after January 7 will be subject to compulsory quarantine.
AGRICULTURE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Canyon ISD releases statement on COVID-19 situation

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Canyon Independent School District released a statement regarding COVID-19, as cases have increased and other school districts have canceled classes throughout the Texas Panhandle. According to a post made to the Canyon ISD Facebook page, officials said the following: “We continue to work closely with the local health […]
CANYON, TX
BGR.com

These 2 popular frozen foods are being pulled from grocery store shelves

Here’s one of the unfortunate realities that goes hand-in-hand with buying a regular staple of goods from your local grocery store. It’s the fact that safety concerns sometimes result in product recalls to be aware of. A mishap in a manufacturing facility. Packages not correctly labeling all ingredients — all kinds of problems can result in such a recall. In fact, those of you who’ve recently bought spinach from a Lidl store? You’ll for sure want to be aware of this first recall and its details.
FOOD SAFETY
clevelandclinic.org

How Your Diabetes Can Mask Heart Disease or a Heart Attack

It’s always a good idea to listen to your body when it comes to your health. But if you have diabetes, related nerve damage can mask the symptoms of heart disease, making it hard to hear what your body is telling you. Find out what to look for and how to be proactive about your heart health.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Allrecipes.com

What Is That White Stuff on My Baby Carrots?

If you regularly buy bagged baby carrots, you're probably familiar with that white stuff that shows up on them from time to time. And if you've wondered what those white markings on the carrots are (and if they're safe to eat), you're not the only one. But before you let...
AGRICULTURE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
792K+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy