ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

‘Kyle’s Law’: Tennessee lawmaker proposes bill named after Kyle Rittenhouse

By Valencia Wicker, Nexstar Media Wire
8 News Now
8 News Now
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MuGOP_0drc4flT00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. ( WKRN ) – A Tennessee lawmaker is proposing a new law that would reimburse accused killers if it’s proven they acted in self-defense and were acquitted of the charges against them.

Rep. Bruce Griffey (R) of House District 75 has dubbed the bill “Kyle’s Law,” in honor of Kyle Rittenhouse, the Wisconsin teen who shot and killed two people during a protest in Kenosha but was later acquitted of all charges.

If passed, Kyle’s law would require the state to reimburse legal fees and lost wages, if the person is acquitted of murder charges based on self-defense.

Who are the 3 officers on trial in George Floyd’s death?

“I’m trying to balance the scales out a little bit here,” said Rep. Griffey. “I think we all saw what happened. He was attacked. He was defending himself and the jury found that. And despite that, he was still prosecuted for a murder charge. This law is intended to sort of protect that from happening in the future.”

“I think it’s a reasonable response to make sure citizens are protected from malicious prosecutions or being prosecuted when there’s not really enough evidence in the case to pursue a criminal charge against them,” said Griffey. “They have to go through hiring a lawyer, hiring experts, lost wages – all costs to them. That’s not a fair system.”

Lawmakers across the aisle call “Kyle’s Law” alarming and say it has no place in Tennessee law.

New Mexico asks National Guard to sub for teachers amid omicron

“This is a serious lack of respect for and lack of trust for publicly elected officials and district attorneys nationwide,” said Rep. John Ray Clemmons (D) of House District 55.

Clemmons says the bill is offensive to Tennesseans’ Second Amendment rights and a political ploy. “This individual wants to mischaracterize the exploits and murderous conduct of this out-of-state individual to try to score political points. It’s offensive. It really should never see the light of day.”

Kyle’s Law will go before a criminal justice subcommittee in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 17

scooterrooter
1d ago

all those black students who were the victims of a racist judge in Rutherford county TN who made up laws to convict them and we have no bill to compensate them.. but we have a bill to compensate Kyle Rittenhouse.

Reply(2)
12
scooterrooter
1d ago

we still haven't reimbursed all the black people whose land and property was stolen by whites throughout the centuries after slavery. some schools and universities have research teams trying to correctly identify these people and advocate for their possessions to be returned to their descendants but that's all... yet we suddenly have a bill to reimburse Kyle Rittenhouse.

Reply(3)
5
scooterrooter
1d ago

wow! all the black people unfairly imprisoned and after 20, 30, 40 years being found out there innocent and released.. some of them get no payment under states laws for false imprisonment yet we are going to reimburse Kyle for killing those folk when he provoked the entire thing.

Reply(5)
4
Related
8 News Now

Alabama will be ready to execute death row inmates by nitrogen suffocation ‘within months’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The State of Alabama believes it will finalize its protocol for executing death row inmates by nitrogen suffocation “within months.” In a federal court hearing held Friday afternoon, Richard Anderson, a lawyer representing the state attorney general’s office, said that while the state could not provide a “date certain,” officials believe […]
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Nashville, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wkrn#House#National Guard#Omicron#Tennesseans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
8 News Now

8 News Now

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy