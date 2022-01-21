ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Pepsi drops trailer for Super Bowl Halftime Show starring all 5 performers

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
8 News Now
8 News Now
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u1Hfi_0drc4d0100

(NEXSTAR) – Pepsi is hyping up its Halftime Show with a full-length trailer showcasing all five performers scheduled to take the stage during Super Bowl LVI.

The trailer , which runs nearly four minutes, devotes individual segments to Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Dr. Dre, and ends with all five assembling outside of SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, ahead of the Big Game.

Grammys rescheduled for spring show, CMT Awards pushed back

Viewers are also treated to scenes of Snoop Dogg cruising through California in a low-rider, Dr. Dre taking a beachy stroll alongside a larger-than-life keyboard, and Eminem facing off against himself in some sort of sci-fi rap battle. Of course, the ad is loaded with familiar songs from all five artists, including “The Next Episode” from Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg, “Family Affair” from Blige and “HUMBLE” from Lamar, to name a few.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pn55h_0drc4d0100
Pepsi dropped a trailer for its upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show, slated to feature performances from Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Dr, Dre. (AP Photo)

“Now that we are just weeks away from the most anticipated Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show performance of all time, we’re bringing fans closer to the magic of what will certainly be a colossal moment in pop culture history,” said Todd Kaplan, Pepsi’s vice president of marketing, in a press release issued Thursday. “Given our epic lineup of five superstar talents, we wanted to deliver a cinematic experience that could properly honor each of the artists and celebrate their role in music and culture as they descend upon Los Angeles to deliver a performance for the ages.”

The trailer, officially titled “The Call,” was directed by Hollywood veteran F. Gary Gray, who helmed such films as “Friday,” “Set It Off,” “Straight Outta Compton” and “The Fate of the Furious.”

Cardi B offers to pay burial costs for Bronx fire victims

Pepsi, along with the NFL and Roc Nation, originally announced the lineup for this year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show in September. At the time, Dr. Dre promised an “unforgettable cultural moment,” and Pepsi has since billed the upcoming performance as “what could be the greatest 12 minutes in music entertainment the world has ever seen.”

Super Bowl LVI is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Variety

Who Might Be Performing at the Grammy Awards?

Now that we know the what, the when and the where of the 2022 Grammy Awards, the next question is the most fun: who? Who might be gracing the glamorous Grammy stage on the night of April 3? While many in the industry seem to believe that holding the big show in Las Vegas will be a detriment to Grammy Week if not the show, there’s a lot more silver in that lining than might seem at first blush. As the omicron variant has caused yet another disruption to touring plans, Vegas residencies have become a very attractive touring-without-touring option for...
ENTERTAINMENT
thisis50.com

The Call | Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show (OFFICIAL TRAILER)

Directed by filmmaker F. Gary Gray, “The Call” features Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar for an epic Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show trailer. Scored by Adam Blackstone, “The Call” features a musical compilation of iconic tracks “Rap God,” “The Next Episode,” “Family Affair,” “HUMBLE.,” “Still D.R.E.,” and “California Love.”
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eminem
Person
Kendrick Lamar
Person
Blige
Person
Snoop Dogg
The Hollywood Reporter

Heidi Klum on Why Snoop Dogg Was First Choice for Debut Single: “I’m a Huge Fan”

Germany’s Next Top Model has licensed tracks to use as its theme song from name acts like Rihanna, Britney Spears, The Weeknd and Bruno Mars. For the 17th season, producers stayed in-house by asking longtime host and executive producer Heidi Klum to take a spin at the mic. The result is “Chai Tea With Heidi,” a dance track from DJ duo WeddingCake featuring rhymes by Snoop Dogg, a man who seems to be everywhere as of late (including a surprise cameo at the Golden Globes nominations announcement to next month’s Super Bowl). The Hollywood Reporter caught up with the ever-busy Klum...
MUSIC
defpen

Pepsi Previews Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Featuring Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar & More

This weekend, the NFL will take move one step closer to crowning a Super Bowl champion. An exciting slate of divisional round playoff games is highlighted by a matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs along with a showdown featuring the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Not to mention, the Tennessee Titans may bring back Derrick Henry for their upcoming game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL
The Independent

Campaign to change Super Bowl day to Saturday or give US a public holiday gathers momentum

A Florida student is campaigning to have the Super Bowl moved to a Saturday so people can stay up late and enjoy the event.Frank Ruggeri, 18, from Palm Bay, is arguing that moving the big football game will also allow fans to recover from the excitement of the event, which is commonly watched by around 100 million viewers each year.So far his campaign titled “Super Bowl 56 to Saturday” has garnered more than 80,000 signatures on Change.org.Mr Ruggeri argues that the NFL could benefit too, as more visitors will be likely to travel for the game. “It will let more...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Bowl Lvi#American Football#Nexstar#Sci Fi#Ap Photo
goodhousekeeping.com

'The Voice' Fans Are Really Starting to Worry About John Legend Leaving the Show

With the latest season of The Voice in the rearview mirror, coach John Legend is now focusing on the road ahead of him. After wrapping up the latest installment of the hit NBC singing competition series (congrats again to season 21 winner Girl Named Tom!), the R&B artist has his eyes on his next exciting project. While Voice fans are ecstatic for him, some have started to worry about what this could mean for the show’s future.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

‘Phat Tuesdays’ Docuseries Celebrating The Untold Story Of Black Comedians Set For Prime Video

Prime Video announced the new docuseries Phat Tuesdays, which celebrates Phat Tuesdays at The Comedy Store, a platform that helped boost the careers of some of the most famous Black comedians in the industry today. Phat Tuesdays’ founder and host—comedian, writer, and actor Guy Torry is the executive producer of the three-episode series along with Reginald Hudlin who also directs. “I can’t wait for the world to experience the story of Phat Tuesdays,” said Torry. “It was more than a night of laughter—it was a movement. Phat Tuesdays was Black, bold, and brilliant. It was the best damn comedy show, period!” Hudlin added, “Against...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Pepsi
Vibe

Here’s Why Anthony Anderson Says Tracee Ellis Ross Didn’t Like Him For Nearly 10 Years

As Black-ish kicks off its final season, the entire cast has been reflecting on their journey together—on and offscreen. Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross have played the lovingly hilarious couple Dre and Bow for the past eight seasons, but Anderson recently revealed that before this, Ross was not too fond of him for almost a decade. The Barbershop actor shared the story in a recent interview with Parade. At the 2005 VIBE Awards, in which the respected comedians co-hosted, Anderson recalled, “As we were walking onto the stage there was a loud sound over the speaker, and I said, ‘Tracee? Did you...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Max Julien, Blaxploitation Icon and Star of ‘The Mack,’ Dies at 88

Max Julien, an actor best known for his lead performance in the 1973 blaxploitation classic “The Mack,” died on Saturday. He was 88 years old. An official cause of death was not immediately available. News of Julien’s death was confirmed by his friend, comic book writer and filmmaker David F. Walker. Walker posted a tribute to the late actor on his Instagram. “I met Max in 1996,” Walker wrote. “He was a great human being and we had so many amazing conversations. He was brilliant and hilarious and charismatic. R.I.P.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by David F. Walker (@mofoman68) Released...
CELEBRITIES
8 News Now

8 News Now

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy