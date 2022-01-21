ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can Travis Schlenk fix the Hawks at the trade deadline?

By Jarvis Davis, The Jon Chuckery Show
 2 days ago

The Atlanta Hawks have had their fair share of ups and downs this season. There are some nights that the Hawks don't even look like a playoff team, and it makes you wonder whether or not last season was an anomaly.

Even the general manager, Travis Schlenk, has expressed his displeasure about the way the team has been playing. “It’s on me if this doesn’t get turned around,” Schlenk said on 92.9 The Game earlier this month.

With the trade rumors swirling, one has to wonder whether or not Schlenk will make another move at the trade deadline. Kurt Helin, of NBC Sports, joined The Jon Chuckery Show to discuss whether or not there is a player out there that can help the Hawks turn their season around. “I’m not exactly sure that that guy is available,” Helin said.

The Hawks seem to have figured it out with back-to-back wins against the Milwaukee Bucks and the Minnesota Timberwolves, respectively. However, Schlenk has to figure out if things are really fixed before the trade deadline.

