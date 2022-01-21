ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tech falls to Alice Lloyd, streak ends at 14

By From staff reports
The Register-Herald
1 day ago
 1 day ago
Photo courtesy WVU Tech AthleticsAndrew Work

Will Philpot's tip-in with eight seconds to play gave host Alice Lloyd a 64-62 win over No. 23 WVU Tech on Thursday, snapping the Golden Bears' win streak at 14 games.

The Eagles stayed perfect at 18-0 and are 9-0 in the River States Conference, comfortably atop the West Division standings.

Tech (17-3, 8-1) led by 10 twice in the second half — 55-45 on an alley-oop from Juvanté Hayes to Thomas Hailey and 57-47 on a layup from Andrew Work with 7:19 to play.

That's when the home team went to work. Alice Lloyd cut it to 57-55 and eventually 60-59 at the 2:18 mark. That's where it stayed until Philpot's 3-pointer put the Eagles ahead 62-60 with 1:08 on the clock.

Gunner Short's layup tied it for Tech with 37 seconds remaining before Alice Lloyd called a timeout to set up what would be the winning play.

Philpot led the way with game-highs of 16 points and nine rebounds. Bryce Slone added 12 points, Damon Tobler nine points and eight rebounds and Ben Soumahoro nine points and seven boards.

Tech got 14 points and seven rebounds from Work. Short finished with 13 points, Andreas Jonsson 12 and Hailey 11.

The Tech women also fell in Pippa Passes, Ky., 86-78.

Tech (8-13, 6-4) got 11 points and a career-best 13 rebounds from Alyssa Taylor. Bri Ball scored a game-high 22 points. Brittney Justice had 16 and Whittney Justice 13.

Both teams are off until next Thursday when they travel to Indiana-Kokomo. The women will tip off at 5:30 p.m., followed by the men at 7:30 p.m.

