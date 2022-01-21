ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

France to loosen COVID-19 restrictions in February

The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B4xBs_0drc36Os00
© Getty Images

France announced on Thursday that it would be implementing new COVID-19 restrictions in the country while loosening other restrictions beginning in February.

French officials said that entry into public places such as museums, bars and restaurants would not be allowed for most people who do not show recent recovery from COVID-19 or proof of vaccination beginning on Monday, The New York Times reported.

French health minister Olivier Véran said during a Thursday news conference that the vaccine pass would be applied “as long as necessary, but no longer than necessary,” though officials did not offer definite details regarding that timeline, the newspaper noted.

However, other COVID-19 restrictions in the country are expected to be lifted next month. Among some of the first restrictions to be lifted would be capacity limits in public places, requirements for outdoor masking and — for some companies — mandates for remote work, The Times reported.

Additionally, stadiums and movie theaters will be able to allow people to eat and drink inside and nightclubs will be permitted to reopen, all by the middle of February. The omicron surge is expected by the government to peak around that time, according to the Times.

The newspaper noted that the announcement regarding restrictions comes several months ahead of France's presidential election.

The news also comes as the number of patients in intensive care units in France have recently declined, though the country has still posted high COVID-19 numbers, including 525,000 cases on Monday, the Times reported.

Still, French officials said on Thursday that the COVID-19 virus was starting to move in the right direction, with French Prime Minister Jean Castex saying during the news conference, “This exceptional wave is not over, but the situation is starting to evolve more favorably,” according to the newspaper.

About three-fourths of the French population are fully vaccinated, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Comments / 1

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

New COVID-19 variant discovered in France

PARIS, France (WTVO) — A new COVID-19 variant has been discovered in France. Researchers are calling this one “IHU.” French health officials say they have found 12 people living in southern France infected with the mutation. The cases are linked to travelers who recently visited the African country of Cameroon. The World Health Organization has […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

France and Italy send a message with new COVID vaccine mandates: It’s time to ‘piss off’ the unvaccinated

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. If there is epicenter to Europe's war on the unvaccinated it just might be in Italy and France. For months, the countries have introduced tough new measure after tough new measure—at times, within hours of one another—to impel citizens to get vaccinated against COVID-19, or face the consequences.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Nightclub#French#The New York Times#Omicron
New York Post

Chinese residents ‘starving’ as world’s strictest COVID lockdown bans them leaving home

Residents under strict lowdown rules in one of China’s largest cities say they are facing starvation after they were banned from going outside to get food. Officials running the city of Xi’an on Monday told its 13million inhabitants they were only allowed out from their homes when invited to take part in a new round of mass Covid testing, or for medical emergencies.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

110 British tourists are refused entry at Austrian airport after 'complete shambles' by authorities implementing new Covid travel rules

Dozens of British holidaymakers have been turned away from the Austrian border after falling foul of a last-minute change to Covid travel rules. Some 110 Britons who had arrived at Innsbruck airport, in western Austria, on December 26 were turned away by border guards for failing to comply with the new rules in what was described by one passenger as a 'complete shambles'.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Reuters

Factbox: Countries making COVID-19 vaccines mandatory

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Governments have been making COVID-19 shots mandatory for health workers and other high-risk groups, pushed by a sharp upturn in infections caused by the Delta variant and a slowdown in vaccinations, as well as the new Omicron variant. A growing number of countries are also making...
WORLD
The Independent

Will there be a lockdown in January 2022 as Omicron cases rise?

The emergence of the Omicron variant is causing concern around the world, not least because it is thought to be highly transmissible and because the 32 mutations of its spike protein suggest it might be able to resist current vaccines.The UK has recorded 246,780 confirmed cases of the strain so far and at least 75 deaths, prompting ongoing fears that more severe social restrictions could soon be imposed on the British public.Although many scientists believe the new variant is milder than previous mutations, it remains unclear how many of the record number of people infected will end up in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Protest in Netherlands against coronavirus measures

AMSTERDAM, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Thousands of protesters packed Amsterdam's streets on Sunday in opposition to the government-imposed COVID-19 measures and vaccination campaign as virus infections hit a new record. Authorities were granted stop and search powers at several locations across the city and scores of riot police vans patrolled...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Europe considers new COVID-19 strategy: accepting the virus

When the coronavirus pandemic was first declared, Spaniards were ordered to stay home for more than three months. For weeks, they were not allowed outside even for exercise. Children were banned from playgrounds, and the economy virtually stopped.But officials credited the draconian measures with preventing a full collapse of the health system. Lives were saved, they argued.Now, almost two years later, Spain is preparing to adopt a different COVID-19 playbook. With one of Europe s highest vaccination rates and its most pandemic-battered economies, the government is laying the groundwork to treat the next infection surge not as an emergency...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid restrictions may be ‘substantially’ reduced next week, Javid says

The Health Secretary has said he is “cautiously optimistic” that the Government can “substantially reduce” Covid restrictions next week.Sajid Javid told MPs it was likely “we have already reached the peak of the case numbers of hospitalisations” as ministers prepare to review Plan B measures next Wednesday.Speaking in the Commons, he added: “The action that this Government has taken in response to Omicron and the collective efforts of the British people have seen us become the most boosted country in Europe the most tested country in Europe, and (have) the most antivirals per head in Europe.“That is why we...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Irish Cabinet to consider recommendations to ease Covid-19 restrictions

The Irish Cabinet will meet later to consider recommendations from health chiefs to end most of the state’s Covid restrictions.It is understood that the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has recommended restrictions around hospitality can be lifted, including the 8pm curfew and ending the requirement for a Covid pass to enter premises.Nphet met on Thursday evening and issued a series of recommendations in a letter to ministers.They include that live venues and sport venues can return to full capacity, an end to restrictions on household guests and a phased return to work.However the wearing of face masks is recommended...
WORLD
CBS News

England is about to drop virtually all anti-COVID restrictions

London — Most legal restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in England will be dropped next week, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the British Parliament on Wednesday. From Monday, face masks will no longer be mandatory anywhere in England. "Our scientists believe it is likely that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABC News

No vaccine? No cafe, according to new French virus law

PARIS -- France’s parliament approved a law Sunday that will exclude unvaccinated people from all restaurants, sports arenas and other venues, the central measure of government efforts to protect hospitals amid record numbers of infections driven by the highly contagious omicron variant. The National Assembly adopted the law by...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kelo.com

Netherlands to ease COVID-19 restrictions – report

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – Coronavirus restrictions in the Netherlands will be eased from Saturday despite a wave of new infections due to the Omicron variant, Dutch media reported on Thursday. Non-essential stores, hairdressers and gyms will be allowed to reopen for a limited number of customers, broadcasters NOS and RTL...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

The Hill

454K+
Followers
54K+
Post
340M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy