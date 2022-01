SHICKSHINNY, PA – Northwest is enjoying their second season in the Mid Penn Conference and have positioned themselves as a possible contender for the District 4 2A championship. The Rangers have cruised through their first cycle of MPC East play at a perfect 4-0, but they suffered their first conference loss on Friday to MPC West power South Williamsport 47-44. The Rangers were looking to get back on track against visiting Bucktail on Wednesday night. They did just that and then some with a 69-48 victory.

SHICKSHINNY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO