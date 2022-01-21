Is It Time To Worry About The Knicks?

Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about the New York Knicks in the latest episode of Stinar For 3.

The New York Knicks were 41-31 last season, and were the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.

After years of being the laughing stalk of the NBA, they had regained their respect from fans and teams around the league.

Nothing proved that more than Tom Thibodeau winning the NBA's Coach of The Year Award last season.

They did lose in the first round to the Atlanta Hawks 4-1 in five games, but just the fact that they got to the playoffs was a massive accomplishment.

This season, they were expected to build upon that success, and so far they have not.

After beginning the season 5-1, they have gone just 17-23 in the 40 games that they have played since their hot start.

Earlier in the month they had been rolling, and won five out of six games led by RJ Barrett's dominance.

Unfortunately, they are back to their losing ways and in their last three games they have lost all of them at home, and on Thursday night got crushed by one of the worst teams in the New Orleans Pelicans.

They are currently the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference, and 1.5 games behind the Washington Wizards for the eighth seed.

For the tenth seed (the final play-in tournament spot), they are only 1.0 games behind the Toronto Raptors.

Therefore, a tiny winning streak could instantly propel them back into the playoff picture, so the season is far from lost.

However, they are halfway through the season and they do not appear to be anything special, and they will either have to make a move at the trading deadline, or figure out how to play better, before the season actually does get lost.