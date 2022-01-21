Mesick Shoots Past Baldwin in Boys Basketball

BALDWIN — The Mesick boys basketball team had an impressive night shooting as the Bulldogs remained undefeated with a 73-45 win over Baldwin in boys basketball.

The Bulldogs drilled 15 three-pointers as a team, which puts them among the best shooting performances in state history. They join 84 other boys basketball teams that have scored a minimum of 15 three-pointers in a game, according to the MHSAA record books.

“It’s really special,” Mesick sophomore Carter Simmer said. “We’ve worked very hard for this. We started out on fire and then we carried it through in the second half, and it was just a great overall win.”

With the win, Mesick improves to 7-0 overall and 6-0 in conference play. This also marks the seventh straight game that they have won by 18 or more points. The Bulldogs have beaten their conference opponents by a combined 419-166. That’s an average win margin of 59.9-23.7 in the West Michigan D League for Mesick.

“We jumped all over them in the first quarter with our full-court pressure,” Mesick head coach Kyle Duby said. “We hit some shots early and this is the team that, when we were here last year, they put it to us here and forced us to share the league championship. So we definitely had some motivation coming in.”

Baldwin falls to 5-2 in conference play and 5-3 overall. The Panthers will look to snap their three-game losing streak at home on Wednesday against Brethren.

Mesick next plays at Marion on Wednesday.