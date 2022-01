BELLA VISTA, Ark. — Snow is in the forecast, so that means there is probably a run on milk and bread on top of supply chain issues caused by the pandemic. “It puts an extra strain on but it’s what we do and it’s kind of funny in the winter in between the holidays and stuff it’s probably the one thing that does drive business. We don’t hope for it but when it happens, we’re ready,” said Steve Morrow.

BELLA VISTA, AR ・ 7 DAYS AGO