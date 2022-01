Of all the known worlds, three Jupiter-sized gas giants spotted by a NASA satellite will likely become the first to be swallowed and destroyed by their own stars. These precarious planets are known simply as TOI-2337b, TOI-4329b, and TOI-2669b. Each one circles a subgiant or giant star closer than most other planets discovered so far. In fact, researchers say that TOI-2337b will be obliterated by its host star in the next million years. While that may seem like a long time, it's just a blink on the cosmic timescale, making the planet the most imperiled world we know of.

ASTRONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO