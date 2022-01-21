Official: Samsung’s February event will “Break the rules of what’s possible”

Garmin announces Fenix 7 and Epix smartwatches starting at $699. The official news today begin with Garmin… Yes, the maker of the watch I'm always wearing, and even if we did get some new watches back at CES, the company pretty much just made my baby obsolete. They just announced the new Fenix 7 Series and their Epix smartwatch. Starting with the Fenix, just like every update, we have a bevy of combinations mixed into the smaller 42mm 7S, the regular 47mm 7, and larger 52mm 7X size options, all of these being focused on the top of the line for outdoor activities in various choices of materials. Changes are mainly in features, and the fact that we now have a touch screen, even if you can still navigate the old fashioned way with buttons. If you go for the larger 7X model, that includes a flashlight feature, which pretty much mimics what you currently do with your phone. Expect improved solar charging, GPS antenna connectivity, more sapphire options, and the typical high-end price tag. Now even if I've been a Fenix user for two generations, the Epix catches my eye most because it brings pretty much most of the capabilities of the Fenix, but on a more modern OLED display that we've seen Garmin trying out with their Venu and Vivoactive lineups. Even more impressive is to get the same 16-day battery even with the new OLED screen. You bet I can't wait to get those review units in house to tell you more. If you're debating the price, keep in mind these are not just smart watches. They're fitness computers for anyone who takes it seriously.

ELECTRONICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO