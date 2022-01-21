Marcus Morris, Nicolas Batum, Seth Curry Questionable for Clippers vs 76ers

The incredibly shorthanded Clippers put up a very valiant effort against the Denver Nuggets, but it seems like they may get some reinforcements against the Philadelphia 76ers.

After missing the game against the Denver Nuggets, both Marcus Morris and Nicolas Batum have been upgraded to questionable against the Sixers. Morris was out for personal reasons, which based on his Instagram post, seems to be over the loss of a close friend.

Nicolas Batum was out due to health & safety protocols but seems like he may have cleared it now. Batum tested positive for COVID-19 exactly two months ago, so it was a bit bizarre to see him get put into health & safety protocols again. Sources indicated there was a chance that he may have contracted the delta variant in November, but then possibly contracted the omicron variant in January. Fortunately, with the omicron variant, CT levels return closer to 30 much sooner. So it was either hopefully a false positive for Batum or an incredibly minor case that was not very contagious.

The Sixers have their own plethora of injuries, missing: Matisse Thybulle, Danny Green, and Shake Milton; Seth Curry is listed as questionable. Similar to the Nuggets, the Sixers are also incredibly fortunate that they still have their big gun in Joel Embiid. It doesn't matter how many injuries to role players there are, as long as a team has its best player, there will always be a chance - the Denver Nuggets proved that on Wednesday.

