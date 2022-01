The top four seeds all advanced to Saturday’s semifinals of the 16-team Jack Welch Duals by going 3-0 in their pools on Friday night. The four teams are all ranked in the NJ.com Top 20 - No. 1 Delbarton, No. 9 Delsea, No. 11 Howell and No. 13 Warren Hills advanced to the semifinals on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Moorestown High School. Top-seeded Delbarton will face fourth-seeded Warren Hills, while second-seeded Delsea takes on third-seeded Howell.

MOORESTOWN, NJ ・ 16 HOURS AGO