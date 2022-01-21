ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Crosby and Malkin score, Penguins hold off Senators 6-4

By DAN SCIFO - Associated Press
Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 1 day ago

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby scored, and...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

texasguardian.com

Mike Matheson, Penguins hold on against Senators

Mike Matheson had two goals and an assist as the Pittsburgh Penguins built a four-goal lead, then held off the visiting Ottawa Senators 6-4 on Thursday. Dominik Simon, Evgeni Malkin, Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel also scored, and Jeff Carter and Bryan Rust each added two assists for the Penguins, who have won 14 of 16.
NHL
Yardbarker

Today in Hockey History: Jan. 20

Two of the greatest players who ever skated in the National Hockey League had memorable performances on this date. Plus, the number 1,000 was a reoccurring theme, a shortened season began, and a dynamic duo in Chicago hit a pair of personal milestones. Let’s take our daily trip back through time and relive the best hockey moments from Jan. 20.
NHL
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Snatches Fan’s Phone, Records Hilarious Message Before Bruins-Capitals Game

BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand is a man of the people — and one funny guy. The Bruins forward had some fun with a Boston fan ahead of Thursday night’s game against the Capitals, in a way that only Brad Marchand could. As he made his way off the ice following pregame warmups, Marchand started giving out his usual high-fives and fist bumps to the fans there to greet him. One young fan was recording it on his phone, which is when Marchand decided to have his fun. He snagged the phone as he walked through the tunnel and recorded a rather...
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruins Upset With ‘Cheap Hit’ That Knocked Brad Marchand Out Of Win Over Capitals

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins earned a spirited 4-3 win over the Washington Capitals on Thursday night, but it may have come at a cost. Brad Marchand had to leave the game in the second period after taking a hit from behind by Washington’s Garnet Hathaway, which head coach Bruce Cassidy called a “cheap hit.” Marchand suffered an upper-body injury on the play, which occurred a little more than halfway through the second period. The Bruins winger went into the corner to play the puck, and Hathaway lined him up and delivered a crushing blow right between the numbers, sending Marchand...
NHL
KREX

Avalanche continue hot streak by beating Kings 4-1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Playing the second game of a back-to-back set, the Colorado Avalanche looked tired. They weren’t able to bombard the Los Angeles Kings with their typical offensive brilliance, finding themselves on the wrong side of a 14-shot disparity. And they still won. Kiefer Sherwood scored his first goal in nearly three years, […]
NHL
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Husso sharp, Bozak gets shorty as Blues beat Kraken 5-0

SEATTLE (AP) — Ville Husso stopped 27 shots, Tyler Bozak scored short-handed and the St. Louis Blues pounded the Seattle Kraken 5-0 Friday night. The Blues have won two straight and five of six. Bozak and Brayden Schenn scored in the first period, and Pavel Buchnevich, Colton Parayko and Jordan Kyrou scored in the third. Parayko’s goal came on a penalty shot.
NHL
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Sorokin, Nelson lead Islanders to 4-0 win over Coyotes

NEW YORK (AP) — Ilya Sorokin stopped 17 shots for his fourth shutout of the season, Brock Nelson scored twice and the New York Islanders beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-0 Friday night. Scott Mayfield had a goal and an assist, and Austin Czarnik also scored to help the Islanders...
NHL
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Grant's 2 goals lead Anaheim Ducks' 5-1 rout of Tampa Bay

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Derek Grant scored two goals, John Gibson made 32 saves and the Anaheim Ducks emphatically snapped a four-game losing streak with a 5-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday night. Kevin Shattenkirk and Vinni Lettieri had a goal and an assist apiece, and...
NHL
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Barkov lifts Panthers past Canucks 2-1 in SO

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Aleksander Barkov scored the deciding goal in the shootout and the Florida Panthers beat the Vancouver Canucks 2-1 Friday night. Sam Reinhart scored in regulation for Florida, and Spencer Knight stopped 27 shots in the win. The Panthers are 10-1-1 in their last 12 games.
NHL
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Islanders 1980s dynasty star Clark Gillies dies at 67

Hall of Famer Clark Gillies, a stalwart on the New York Islanders' dynasty that won four straight Stanley Cup championships in the early 1980s, has died. He was 67. The Islanders announced Gillies' death Friday night, with team president and general manager Lou Lamoriello saying “the entire Islanders community is devastated by the loss.” The team did not say where Gillies died or provide a cause of death.
NHL

