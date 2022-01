Jim Harbaugh’s future at Michigan is still up in the air. While he and the school are reportedly discussing a new contract, there is reportedly mutual interest between him and the Las Vegas Raiders, if he returns to the NFL. Should Harbaugh leave for the pros, Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule is reportedly at the top of the candidates list for the Wolverines, according to CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora.

NFL ・ 8 HOURS AGO