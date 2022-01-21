ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

UVA encouraging on-Grounds students who test positive to go home

By Sarah Robinson
cbs19news
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia is encouraging students on Grounds to go home if they test positive for COVID-19. Some students are not too happy about this. According to a university email, UVA says it has “limited isolation...

www.cbs19news.com

Comments / 0

Related
Taft Midway Driller

TUHS offers free at-home COVID tests for students

The Taft Union High School District is offering free at-home COVID testing for all district students. The student's parent/guardian must be present at pick up. If a student's parent/guardian is unavailable during times of distribution the parent/guardian can either send an email to healthteam@taftunion.org or provide a signed note sent with the student.
TAFT, CA
cbs19news

Local districts rejecting Youngkin's order making masks optional

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Local school divisions are rejecting Governor Glenn Youngkin's executive order to ban mask mandates in schools. "We're going to rescind the mandate that requires K-12 children to wear a mask to school, and we've been quite clear about that," Youngkin said. He says he...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
cwcolumbus.com

Hundreds of OSU students test COVID positive as they try to move back to campus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State University students are back to campus Monday for the first day of classes following winter break. Before students moved into the residence halls this weekend, they were required to take a COVID test on campus. OSU spokesman Ben Johnson said they are pleased with the way things went.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#Omicron
KCRG.com

Who to tell if you test positive for COVID-19 at home

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The CDC and the city of Dubuque’s Public Health Specialist recommend patients who test positive on an at-home COVID-19 test call their doctor to make them aware. The Iowa Department of Public Health says Individuals are not asked to report patient-administered tests directly to public...
DUBUQUE, IA
cbs19news

UVA groups raising money to provide masks to students, employees

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Several groups at the University of Virginia are working together to get more masks into the hands of students and employees. UVA Mutual Aid, Student Council and United Campus Workers are raising money to buy N95 and KN95 masks, which are being recommended by epidemiologists to protect against the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus.
CHARITIES
cbs19news

COVID-19 vaccination no longer required for UVA Academic Division employees

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Academic Division employees at the University of Virginia are no longer required to get vaccinated against COVID-19. This is due to an executive order Governor Glenn Youngkin signed over the weekend prohibiting state agencies, like public institutions of higher education, from requiring employees to be fully vaccinated as a condition of employment.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSFA

More than 150 students test positive for COVID in Auburn City Schools

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn City School District has released its first COVID-19 update of the new year. The school district reports 154 students tested positive for the virus during the week of January 3 - 7. Also during that period, 92 students received notice of possible exposure at school.
AUBURN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
palyvoice.com

Students fear academic setback during isolation if they test positive

Despite the halving last week of the self-isolation period required after a positive Covid-19 test, some Palo Alto High School students remain anxious about how missing school could negatively impact their academics. The change, announced Friday by district Superintendent Don Austin, states that students no longer have to wait 10...
PALO ALTO, CA
cbs19news

Pediatricians say children should continue wearing masks in school

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics has issued a statement opposing Governor Glenn Youngkin’s executive order regarding masking in schools. The group strongly recommends children continue to wear masks in school while rates of COVID-19 cases remain high. It says masking...
VIRGINIA STATE
iheart.com

Governor Offers At Home Tests For Students And School Staff

At-home rapid coronavirus tests are being made available by the state for school staffs and students in Massachusetts. The intent to is to allow for weekly testing so schools can stay open for in-person learning. State education and health officials say schools that opt in starting next week, can discontinue...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
pncguam.com

G.D.O.E. – 18 Students, 9 Employees Test Positive for COVID

On Monday, January 10, 2022, the Guam Department of Education (GDOE) confirmed 18 positive COVID-19 cases involving students. The cases were identified at Adacao Elementary School (1), Liguan Elementary School (1), Lyndon B. Johnson Elementary School (1), M.U. Lujan Elementary School (1), Ordot-Chalan Pago Elementary School (2), Tamuning Elementary School (1), Wettengel Elementary School (1), F.B. Leon Guerrero Middle School (1), Jose L.G. Rios Middle School (2), George Washington High School (1), John F. Kennedy High School (4), Okkodo High School (1), and Simon Sanchez High School (1). In collaboration with DPHSS, GDOE has identified and notified teachers as well as parents of students who may have been in contact with the index case in order to schedule testing. Tested individuals will remain in quarantine until they are cleared by DPHSS to return to campus. Cleaning and disinfecting of areas of the campuses are taking place to ensure schools are ready for regular hours of operation on Tuesday, January 11, 2022.
EDUCATION
news4sanantonio.com

Workers testing positive for COVID-19 experience growing pressure to go to work

With COVID-19 cases surging nationwide due to the Omicron variant and the CDC recently reducing the isolation time for people who test positive, there is a growing pressure for people to still go to work when sick. Dr. Elizabeth K. Eger, Assistant Texas State Professor of Communication Studies, researched people's...
TEXAS STATE
pncguam.com

GDOE – 53 Students, 10 Employees Test Positive

TODAY, GDOE REPORTS 53 NEW COVID-19 STUDENT CASES:. On Wednesday, January 19, 2022, the Guam Department of Education (GDOE) confirmed 53 positive COVID-19 cases involving students. The cases were identified at Adacao Elementary School (1), Agana Heights Elementary School (2), B.P. Carbullido Elementary School (1), C.L. Taitano Elementary School (1), Daniel L. Perez Elementary School (2), Inarajan Elementary School (2), Ordot-Chalan Pago Elementary School (1), Talofofo Elementary School (1), Upi Elementary School (1), Agueda I. Johnston Middle School (2), F.B. Leon Guerrero Middle School (1), Jose L.G. Rios Middle School (2), Luis P. Untalan Middle School (5), Vicente S.A. Benavente Middle School (1), George Washington High School (7), John F. Kennedy High School (4), Okkodo High School (7), Simon Sanchez High School (5), Southern High School (1), and Tiyan High School (6). In collaboration with DPHSS, GDOE has identified and notified teachers as well as parents of students who may have been in contact with the index case in order to schedule testing. Tested individuals will remain in quarantine until they are cleared by DPHSS to return to campus. Cleaning and disinfecting of areas of the campuses are taking place to ensure schools are ready for regular hours of operation on Thursday, January 20, 2022.
EDUCATION
cbs19news

Resolution makes masks optional in Orange County schools

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Students in Orange County will not be required to wear a mask in school. The Orange County School Board approved a resolution during a special meeting on Thursday concerning masking. Under the resolution, the wearing of masks is optional for all school buildings, indoors...
ORANGE COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy