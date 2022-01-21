UVA encouraging on-Grounds students who test positive to go home

TODAY, GDOE REPORTS 53 NEW COVID-19 STUDENT CASES:. On Wednesday, January 19, 2022, the Guam Department of Education (GDOE) confirmed 53 positive COVID-19 cases involving students. The cases were identified at Adacao Elementary School (1), Agana Heights Elementary School (2), B.P. Carbullido Elementary School (1), C.L. Taitano Elementary School (1), Daniel L. Perez Elementary School (2), Inarajan Elementary School (2), Ordot-Chalan Pago Elementary School (1), Talofofo Elementary School (1), Upi Elementary School (1), Agueda I. Johnston Middle School (2), F.B. Leon Guerrero Middle School (1), Jose L.G. Rios Middle School (2), Luis P. Untalan Middle School (5), Vicente S.A. Benavente Middle School (1), George Washington High School (7), John F. Kennedy High School (4), Okkodo High School (7), Simon Sanchez High School (5), Southern High School (1), and Tiyan High School (6). In collaboration with DPHSS, GDOE has identified and notified teachers as well as parents of students who may have been in contact with the index case in order to schedule testing. Tested individuals will remain in quarantine until they are cleared by DPHSS to return to campus. Cleaning and disinfecting of areas of the campuses are taking place to ensure schools are ready for regular hours of operation on Thursday, January 20, 2022.
