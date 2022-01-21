UVA encouraging on-Grounds students who test positive to go home

On Monday, January 10, 2022, the Guam Department of Education (GDOE) confirmed 18 positive COVID-19 cases involving students. The cases were identified at Adacao Elementary School (1), Liguan Elementary School (1), Lyndon B. Johnson Elementary School (1), M.U. Lujan Elementary School (1), Ordot-Chalan Pago Elementary School (2), Tamuning Elementary School (1), Wettengel Elementary School (1), F.B. Leon Guerrero Middle School (1), Jose L.G. Rios Middle School (2), George Washington High School (1), John F. Kennedy High School (4), Okkodo High School (1), and Simon Sanchez High School (1). In collaboration with DPHSS, GDOE has identified and notified teachers as well as parents of students who may have been in contact with the index case in order to schedule testing. Tested individuals will remain in quarantine until they are cleared by DPHSS to return to campus. Cleaning and disinfecting of areas of the campuses are taking place to ensure schools are ready for regular hours of operation on Tuesday, January 11, 2022.

EDUCATION ・ 12 DAYS AGO