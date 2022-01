Porter’s Chapel Academy Jr. High (PCA) boy’s basketball team finished strong over Benton Academy on Tuesday in a 46-25 win. Benton got things going first by getting on the board but PCA quickly responded to take a 14-10 lead in the first quarter. By halftime, the Eagles had a 26-15 lead over Benton and it only got bigger in the second half. Keller Bradley led PCA with 15 points followed by Jase Jung and D.J. Smith who both added eight to the score. Jung also had seven rebounds and Smith grabbed five.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 2 DAYS AGO