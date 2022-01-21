Required Reading

Hyperallergic publishes hundreds of freelance contributors and we’re always looking for new writers, especially those who come from marginalized communities. The single best way to get a sense of what we’re interested in is to read the site. This will give you an idea of the types of stories we cover and the different approaches we take. You’ll notice that certain topics come up again and again: how art can be a tool for social justice, where art intersects with science, the politics of the art world, internet culture. We’re always interested in these subjects, but we’re not limited to them. Our guiding principle is a curiosity about how art and visual culture relate to and reflect the wider world, and the most important thing we look for, regardless of form, is critical thinking. We also welcome stories from around the globe — Hyperallergic is based in NYC, but we have contributors and readers all over the world. Just keep in mind that a local story will need a farther-reaching angle or takeaway to work for us.

