Required Reading

Society

By Hrag Vartanian
Hyperallergic
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBLM founder and artist Patrisse Cullors talks to Donovan X. Ramsey of the LA Times about the hell she went through:. In fact, Cullors did not purchase the properties with funds from the BLM Global Network , which reported she had received only a total of $120,000 since the group’s inception...

hyperallergic.com

styleweekly.com

Intentional Reading

When a friend gifted Krystle Dandridge a stack of science fiction books for her birthday a few years ago, they never could have guessed they were planting seeds that would blossom into one of Richmond’s only Black-owned bookstores. Seeing herself reflected in a genre of books that rarely features highly melanated protagonists proved a revelation for Dandridge.
RICHMOND, VA
gamepur.com

How to read Frankenstein in BitLife

You can read multiple books during your character’s life in BitLife. All of them are random, though, which means you need to get a little lucky if you’re trying to hunt down a specific one. For those looking for Frankenstein, you might have to wait a little bit before finding it. In this guide, we will cover how you can read Frankenstein in BitLife.
VIDEO GAMES
Hyperallergic

Beholding and Curating with Care

Editor’s Note: This is part of the 2021/22 Emily H. Tremaine Journalism Fellowship for Curators, and the first of three posts by the author, the third of which will be an email-only exhibition sent to all Hyperallergic subscribers. * * *. “Given that the afterlife of slavery means that...
VISUAL ART
indianapublicmedia.org

Handwriting and learning to read

When’s the last time you handwrote more than a sentence? In a world where typing is far more common than writing with pen and paper, does it even make sense to teach kids how to write? Scientists say yes—for the surprising reason that handwriting facilitates other skills, like reading and learning language, much better than typing or seeing language on a screen.
Toledo Blade

Editorial: Books and reading

There’s some distressing, but perhaps not unexpected, news about the reading habits of Americans. We’re reading fewer books, despite the fact that book sales continue to grow. A recent Gallup poll confirmed the decline in reading. Gallup says Americans read an average of 12.6 books during the past...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
portlandobserver.com

Free Copies for Everybody Reads

Multnomah County Library invites the community to participate in Everybody Reads 2022 celebrating the graphic memoir Good Talk: A memoir in conversations by author and illustrator Mira Jacob. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the library’s signature communitywide reading program. Free copies of Good Talk are available to...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Hyperallergic

Saying Maybe to the Yes Men

Years ago, when I was a graduate student in the London Consortium program at Birkbeck College in London, I attended a talk by one of my professors I highly esteemed, Steven Connor. On his way to making a more expansive point about something I’ve since forgotten (perhaps the general assumptions of pedagogy), he talked about another professor writing that their students “should be made aware of …” whatever it was. He queried that assumption and used his skepticism to bore right into the question of whether anyone can really be made aware of anything.
ENTERTAINMENT
Reading Eagle

Understand the importance of reading to kids

Louis L’Amour wrote, “Once you have read a book you care about, some part of it is always with you.”. That’s why children gravitate again and again to their favorite books. Reading books to children helps them establish a solid interest in reading, which also translates into a life of learning, both through factual books and fiction.
READING, PA
Hyperallergic

An Artist Finds Inspiration in an Inherited Archive of African American Culture

BOSTON — When the art historian Susan Denker died in 2016, the artist Dell Marie Hamilton learned not only that her former mentor and close friend had kept her illness and impending death a secret, but also that she was to inherit most of the possessions from Denker’s jam-packed apartment in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Understandably, it took Hamilton a few years to begin to process the overwhelming news and deliberate over what to do with this inheritance.
BOSTON, MA
Montrose Daily Press

Winter reads, anyone?

It's never a bad day for a good book, but winter is an especially nice time to curl up and read. I have tea, have cat, have couch — and will not travel. :) Some of my favorite books are by British author Phil Rickman, who pens richly textured supernatural mysteries (some consider his books horror) that seamlessly blend the pagan past with the modern day. He might be best known for his Merrily Watkins series about "deliverance minister" (exorcist) Merrily Watkins, Anglican priest, single mum to difficult teen Jane (who grows on you if you stick it out), and endearingly flawed — but principled — human being.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
OKC VeloCity

Drop everything and read

If you have a 2022 goal to read more, then look no further than the Metropolitan Library System for resources (and books!) to help you out. Right now, adults can enter Book Bingo. , a winter reading challenge, for a chance to win prizes while increasing your word count for...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
bookriot.com

Episode 111 From Hardly Reading to Reading Harder

Subscribe Apple Podcasts Google Podcasts Spotify Stitcher RSS. Tirzah and Erica discuss the Shadow and Bone season 2 announcement, the merits of reading the books before watching the show, and the books they want to or have read for Book Riot’s 2022 Read Harder challenge. Books and Links. Almost...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Hyperallergic

How to Pitch Hyperallergic

Hyperallergic publishes hundreds of freelance contributors and we’re always looking for new writers, especially those who come from marginalized communities. The single best way to get a sense of what we’re interested in is to read the site. This will give you an idea of the types of stories we cover and the different approaches we take. You’ll notice that certain topics come up again and again: how art can be a tool for social justice, where art intersects with science, the politics of the art world, internet culture. We’re always interested in these subjects, but we’re not limited to them. Our guiding principle is a curiosity about how art and visual culture relate to and reflect the wider world, and the most important thing we look for, regardless of form, is critical thinking. We also welcome stories from around the globe — Hyperallergic is based in NYC, but we have contributors and readers all over the world. Just keep in mind that a local story will need a farther-reaching angle or takeaway to work for us.
ENTERTAINMENT
Door County Pulse

January Reading Recommentations

Throughout the year, the Peninsula Pulse will share book recommendations from the librarians and booksellers of Door County. Beginners: The Joy and Transformative Power of Lifelong Learning by Tom Vanderbilt. Recommended by Kimberly Wells, bookseller at Novel Bay Booksellers, 44 N. 3rd Ave. in Sturgeon Bay. Although it’s true that...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
thefullhelping.com

Weekend Reading

On Thursdays and Fridays, I facilitate recovery groups for individuals in recovery from eating disorders or disordered eating who also identify as recovered (or recovering) from substance abuse or addiction. These are two of my favorite hours of the whole week. I’m always so impressed with the vulnerability and courage...
YOGA
highline.edu

Recommended Reading: Current Month: Read Around the World

Highline College's librarians recommend materials from the library collection on a wide variety of topics. We are kicking off the new year by celebrating amazing works of fiction from around the world. Our list of recommended books highlights some of your librarians' favorite novels published internationally, as well as recent titles worth exploring. All these books can be checked out from the Highline College Library.
DES MOINES, WA
Hyperallergic

“Dune” Crypto Group That Paid $3M For Rare Book Mocked For Thinking They Owned The Rights

In the greatest Dune-related gaffe since the 1984 David Lynch adaptation, an anonymous group of cryptocurrency investors devoted to cult director Alejandro Jodorowsky’s never-completed film has apparently failed to understand the difference between owning an object and owning its licensing and distribution rights. Spice DAO (Decentralised Anonymous Organization) leveraged a kind of nerd SuperPAC that successfully raised enough funds to place the winning bid on a rare storyboard for Jodorowsky’s Dune, auctioned at Christie’s in November 2021. Their stated goal was “mak[ing] the book public” and producing an animated series inspired by the book.
ENTERTAINMENT

