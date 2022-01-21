ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Future Group, Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints, Vedanta

myindiafirst.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi: The domestic stock indices are likely to trade in red on Friday taking cues from the global markets. Asian share markets and U.S. futures fell after U.S. stocks took a knock overnight, hurt by lingering concerns over the Federal Reserve’s tightening and weaker-than-expected economic and earnings data. Trends on...

myindiafirst.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Hindustan Unilever warns of margin pressure; rural slowdown persists

BENGALURU, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Hindustan Unilever (HLL.NS), India's largest consumer goods maker, said sales in its segments that make ice creams and beauty products returned to pre-pandemic levels but warned high raw material costs and inflation could pressure margins in the near term. Consumer goods makers had expected buying...
BUSINESS
prweek.com

Has Unilever ‘lost the plot’ or is it future-proofing its business?

It’s time for investors to take a longer-term view and, rather than focusing just on quarterly financial results, consider what the business will be in a quarter of a century. We know consumers demand more purposeful brands, and this will only grow, so woe betide companies that focus solely...
BUSINESS
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Anti Static Oil Market Growth Factors Product Types And Application By Regions Analysis & Forecast By 2031 | Hansen & Rosenthal Group, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, Indian Oil Corporation Limited

Market research on most trending report Global “Anti Static Oil” Market 2021 trade analysis Report recently publicized on market.us is that the key document for industries/clients to grasp the present international competitive Anti Static Oil market state of affairs. The Anti Static Oil marketing research outline base year is 2021 and provides marketing research information standing (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2031) and united categorizes the Anti Static Oil report into key trades, country, sort and application. international Anti Static Oil Market 2021 study report includes all major geographic regions and sub-regions within the business and analyzes outcome sales, value, market size and growth potentialities in these areas.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Future Group#Asian Paints#Amazon Com Inc#Vedanta#The Federal Reserve#Sgx Nifty#Bse Sensex#Nse Nifty#The Supreme Court#Reuters#Indian#Rs 1 938 Crore#Hul#Biocon
The Independent

Asian shares slide after more losses on Wall Street

Shares were lower in Asia on Friday after a late afternoon sell-off wiped out gains for stocks on Wall Street. Tokyo fell 0.9% after Toyota Motor Corp. announced production cuts due to parts shortages. Other major regional markets also fell. Oil prices slipped, with the U.S. benchmark crude down as much as 2.3%. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.78% from 1.83% late Thursday. Investors are bracing for higher interest rates and stocks are headed for weekly losses in what has so far been a losing month. Surging coronavirus cases have added to jitters over supply...
STOCKS
American Banker

Citi to sell Southeast Asian units to UOB Group for $3.6 billion

Citigroup has agreed to sell consumer-banking businesses in Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam to United Overseas Bank Ltd. for about $3.6 billion as Chief Executive Officer Jane Fraser continues her push to simplify the New York-based bank. Singapore-based UOB will pay Citigroup a cash consideration for the net assets of...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Benzinga

Citigroup To Offload Southeast Asian Assets To UOB Group, Q4 Profit Fall 26%

Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) will sell its consumer banking businesses in Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam to Singapore's United Overseas Bank. As part of the deal, UOB will acquire Citi's unsecured and secured lending portfolios, wealth management, and retail deposit units that make up its consumer banking business in the four markets.
MARKETS
euromonitor.com

Cities of the Future: An Asian Domination

A new sphere of global influence is evolving, with emerging and developing urban Asia anticipated to become the hotspot for consumption thanks to economic growth, rising incomes, surging consumption and growing digitalisation. Beijing, Shanghai, Manila and Bangalore are just a few of the metropolises anticipated to further challenge the status quo of established cities in the developed world, benefiting from a rapidly growing middle class. This is expected to make the region a key battleground for businesses, which will need to develop more intricate, effective and personalised strategies that target Asia’s fast emerging middle class consumers. However, differences in economic development will bring unique challenges for each city, and this will be a crucial point for businesses to address as part of their future growth strategies in the region’s urban areas.
WORLD
Benzinga

OLB Group and DMint Want to Be Leading the Charge in the Future of Crypto Mining

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. The United States, along with other countries around the world, creates its currency by printing bills and coins and distributing them to the population. But the governments can’t make money without adhering to a process controlled by a centralized system of checks and balances.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Reuters

German foreign minister: Cutting Russia off from Swift 'not sharpest sword'

BERLIN, Jan 21 (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock expressed scepticism about cutting Russian banks off from the Swift global payments system in an interview with the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper. "Decoupling all payment transactions would perhaps be the biggest stick, but not necessarily the sharpest sword," she told the...
ECONOMY
FOXBusiness

Trucking company enacts largest pay increase in history

A major trucking firm in the U.S. just enacted a major pay increase for its drivers – the largest in the decades-old company's history, in fact. KLLM Transport Services is boosting pay up to 33% for its over-the-road truckers and for trainees coming out of its academy, while regional company drivers and independent contractors will see a hike of 10 to 16% starting next month.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

U.S. stocks end lower Friday, Nasdaq books worst week since March 2020

U.S. stock indexes closed lower Friday, capping another punishing week for growth and technology stocks as investors await a Federal Reserve update next week on how aggressively interest rates may rise and financial conditions tighten to tame inflation. The Nasdaq Composite Index led the three stock benchmarks lower Friday, ending down 2.7%, but off 7.6% for the week, which was its worst weekly decline since March 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Nasdaq also entered correction territory mid-week, commonly measured as at least a 10% decline from its recent record close, and recorded its worst start to a year through Friday since the 2008 global financial crisis. Rising 10-year Treasury yields, up about 25 basis points near 1.74% this year, also have pressured speculative stocks and total returns of riskier assets. The S&P 500 index tumbled 1.9% Friday and 5.7% for the week, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.3% for the session and 4.6% for the week, pulled lower in part by jitters about pinched margins as major banks kicked off fourth-quarter earnings.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy