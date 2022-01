(Richmond, Texas)- Richmond City Commission approved selection of Traylor & Associates as Grant Administrator to assist the City in its administration of funding from the U.S. Department of Treasury for the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. Traylor & Associates was selected from a competitive RFP process which included five other companies. The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, also known as the COVID-19 Stimulus Package is the economic stimulus bill passed by Congress in March of 2021. The funding is to speed up the country's recovery and help pivot the economic and health effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing recession.

