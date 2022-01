Current Records: California-San Diego 8-9; Cal State Fullerton 10-5 The California-San Diego Tritons won both of their matches against the Cal State Fullerton Titans last season (89-85 and 85-78) and are aiming for the same result this past Saturday. The Tritons and Cal State Fullerton will face off in a Big West battle at 9 p.m. ET at Titan Gym. Cal State Fullerton will be strutting in after a win while California-San Diego will be stumbling in from a loss.

