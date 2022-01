WORCESTER, MASS. - Worcester was beaten by Trois-Rivieres, 4-3, in what was one of those you-can’t-leave-your-seat games that was compelling from start to finish. The Railers fell behind early, mounted a comeback and finally succumbed on Cedric Montminy’s second goal of the game with 3:28 left in the third period, a rebound just after Worcester had a killed a penalty.

