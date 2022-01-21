ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rival reaction: Purdue

By Mike Pegram
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch what Purdue head coach Matt Painter and three of his players had to...

Lakers Nation

Lakers News: Carmelo Anthony Believes Benching Russell Westbrook Late In Loss To Pacers Wasn’t ‘Anything Personal’

A potentially major development occurred in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 111-104 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. With 3:52 left in the fourth quarter, head coach Frank Vogel deployed Malik Monk onto the court, taking Russell Westbrook out of the game in crunch time — an adjustment rarely seen in the first half of the 2021-22 season. About four minutes earlier, L.A. had lost its lead that they held onto for the majority of the game.
Jim Tressel on if he misses coaching, his one regret from OSU days, thoughts on Jim Harbaugh

Former Ohio State head coach Jim Tressel – who is the president of Youngstown State University – joined the 1 Star Recruits podcast earlier this week for an entertaining interview. Tressel, 69, coached the Buckeyes from 2001-10, won the 2002 national championship, captured seven Big Ten championships and posted a 9-1 record against rival Michigan. Tressel also won four I-AA national championships during his time as Youngstown State’s head coach (1986-2000).
Lane Kiffin lets assistant coach Terrell Buckley go

Terrell Buckley and head coach Lane Kiffin have agreed to part ways. The announcement cam from Buckley via Twitter on Friday. "Ole Miss Football and I have agreed to part ways," Buckley began on Twitter. "Thank you for the opportunity. The improvement we made defensively from year 1 to year 2 was awesome. Players, you know were my heart is concerning you guys. Oxford is a special place. Thank you to the entire Univ. of Miss. family."
Scottie Pippen Claims Bulls' Assistant Coach Tex Winter Told Phil Jackson To Remove Michael Jordan From Game 6 Of The 1992 NBA Finals: "He's Holding The Ball Too Long, Destroying The Action."

Michael Jordan is perhaps, the biggest legend in the history of the NBA. Jordan is considered by many people as the greatest player to ever play the game of basketball. MJ is an icon, a superstar that any team would love to have had on their team. But one of his former assistant coaches once advised Phil Jackson to take him out of a game during the NBA Finals.
Destin Log

Purdue at Indiana odds, picks and prediction

The No. 4 Purdue Boilermakers (15-2, 4-2 Big Ten) make a trip to Bloomington, Ind., to take on the Indiana Hoosiers (13-4, 4-3) Thursday. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Below, we look at the Purdue vs. Indiana odds and lines and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Saturday’s Arch Manning News

On Friday night, five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning had the best college football coach in the country – and his top assistants – at his high school basketball game. Manning, the No. 1 quarterback recruit in the 2023 class, is also a star on the hardwood. Alabama coach...
The Spun

College Basketball Fan Banned Following Racist Gesture

A Wisconsin fan who was filmed making racist gestures at a group of Northwestern fans has been banned from buying tickets to the school’s athletic events. The incident occurred during a game at Northwestern’s Welsh-Ryan Arena on Tuesday night. In a clip posted on Twitter, the fan can be seen shouting at the Wildcats’ student section and making anti-Asian gestures.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Chiefs’ Thursday Signing

With the second round of the playoffs about to begin, the Kansas City Chiefs have signed a former first-round pick to a reserve/futures contract. The Chiefs have decided they’ll take a closer look at former Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette. He was released earlier this season after a video surfaced of him showing off a firearm and making death threats.
insidethehall.com

At the buzzer: Indiana 68, Purdue 65

How it happened: It was a bleak start on Thursday for Indiana inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The Hoosiers appeared to be without a plan offensively early on. Trayce Jackson-Davis picked up two early fouls. And by the under 12 media timeout, the Hoosiers trailed 16-8 and were scoring just .66 points per possession. Lafayette native Rob Phinisee came to the rescue. The 6-foot-1 senior guard poured in 17 points (7-of-10 shooting) as Indiana opened an 11-point lead by the 1:19 mark of the first half. Trey Galloway’s defense helped stifle Jaden Ivey, who got so frustrated at one point that he shoved Galloway to the floor and picked up a flagrant one foul. By half, Purdue was just 12-of-27 from the field and had committed 10 turnovers. Indiana, a 3.5-point underdog, led 37-28 at intermission.
hammerandrails.com

Purdue @ IU: Game Day Grades

A heartbreaker. After the missed rebound with us up two, I looked at my wife and said, I think we both know how this ends. But, for what it is worth, we played terrible, hardly loss and we get to hose those guys at our place, where the score will be corrected.
247Sports

Jim Harbaugh coaching news: Report links Matt Rhule to Michigan should Wolverines have vacancy

Jim Harbaugh’s future at Michigan is still up in the air. While he and the school are reportedly discussing a new contract, there is reportedly mutual interest between him and the Las Vegas Raiders, if he returns to the NFL. Should Harbaugh leave for the pros, Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule is reportedly at the top of the candidates list for the Wolverines, according to CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora.
FanSided

Grayson Allen foul: Even Duke fans blast former Blue Devil for dirty flagrant

Former Duke Blue Devil and current Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen caught some heat for a flagrant-two foul which led to his ejection. Allen went headhunting for Alex Caruso of the Chicago Bulls, and was ejected as a result. It wasn’t all that tough of a decision for the officials as they gathered to review the play near the monitor.
