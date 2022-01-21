ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont, CA

Tesla factory employee in Fremont dies after working on power train line

By Aaron Tolentino
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UhxlW_0drbnX9q00

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — A Tesla factory worker in Fremont died Wednesday after working on the power train line, according to an email from state officials.

California Department of Justice investigates officer-involved shooting at SFO

The worker was identified as 47-year-old Rodrigo Villanueva from Tracy, according to the Alameda County Coroner’s Office.

Villanueva was a production associate who collapsed while working on the power train line then later died.

The California Division of Occupational Safety and Health (Cal/OSHA) is working to gather more information and determine whether to conduct a workplace inspection.

This is a developing story as more details are being gathered. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Firefighters respond to vacant building in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A vacant building caught fire Friday morning in San Jose. The San Jose Fire Department said the call came in at 7:19 a.m. for a fire on the 300 block of W St. John St. Police officers are on the scene to help keep drivers out of the area. No […]
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Fremont, CA
Accidents
Fremont, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Health
City
Fremont, CA
City
Tracy, CA
Fremont, CA
Health
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Osha#Sfo
KRON4 News

Truck transporting 100 monkeys crashes in Central PA

VALLEY TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A trailer carrying 100 monkeys collided with a dump truck off I-80 Friday, four monkeys have gone missing. As of Saturday morning, one monkey is still unaccounted for. If anyone sees the monkey please do not try to catch it, call 911 and wait for the authorities. According to State […]
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Tesla
KRON4 News

Map: Bay Area power outages due to high winds

(KRON) – Over 15,000 Oakland customers are currently without power due to the wind related outages overnight, according to the Oakland Fire Department. Take a look at PG&E’s outage map for the exact areas impacted: Power is expected to be fully restored by the end of the day Saturday.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy