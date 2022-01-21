Tesla factory employee in Fremont dies after working on power train line

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — A Tesla factory worker in Fremont died Wednesday after working on the power train line, according to an email from state officials.

The worker was identified as 47-year-old Rodrigo Villanueva from Tracy, according to the Alameda County Coroner’s Office.

Villanueva was a production associate who collapsed while working on the power train line then later died.

The California Division of Occupational Safety and Health (Cal/OSHA) is working to gather more information and determine whether to conduct a workplace inspection.

