Tesla factory employee in Fremont dies after working on power train line
FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — A Tesla factory worker in Fremont died Wednesday after working on the power train line, according to an email from state officials.
The worker was identified as 47-year-old Rodrigo Villanueva from Tracy, according to the Alameda County Coroner’s Office.
Villanueva was a production associate who collapsed while working on the power train line then later died.
The California Division of Occupational Safety and Health (Cal/OSHA) is working to gather more information and determine whether to conduct a workplace inspection.
