Mahoning County, OH

Enrollment declines while cost per pupil increases throughout Mahoning Co. schools

By Stan Boney
 1 day ago

(WKBN) – On Thursday, Mahoning County Auditor Ralph Meacham released figures that show while the number of students in all of the county’s 14 school districts has fallen, the cost per pupil in every district has gone up.

According to Meacham, from 2019 to 2021, student enrollment — in all the Mahoning County school districts combined — fell 3.9 percent. West Branch lost the most at 8.2 percent followed by South Range and Sebring. Campbell lost the fewest students at less than 1 percent.

Local school district working to combat national staff shortage

At the same time, the average cost per pupil has risen 7.5 percent, with Sebring up the most at 10.1 percent followed by Poland and Boardman. Struthers rose the least at 2.9 percent.

Meacham called this trend a bad thing.

“At what point does it make sense to look at the structure of our educational system here? Do we continue to go at it alone or do we combine with other districts?” he asked.

Austintown Superintendent Dave Cappuzzello said, “Consolidating schools — that’s an animal in itself. Consolidating services – yes!”

The following is a list of enrollment declines vs. cost per pupil increases for all 14 Mahoning County school districts in 2019-2021.

WEST BRANCH: -8.3%/+8%
SOUTH RANGE: -7.1%/+7.7%
SEBRING: -6.6%/+10.1%
WESTERN RESERVE: -6%/+8.4%
AUSTINTOWN: -5.1%/+6.5%
STRUTHERS: -3.9%/+2.9%
SPRINGFIELD LOCAL: -3.1%/+8.3%
BOARDMAN: -3%/+8.7%
YOUNGSTOWN: -2.8%/+8.6%
POLAND: -2.5%/+9.7%
CANFIELD: -2.2%/+7%
JACKSON-MILTON: -1.9%/+6.6%
LOWELLVILLE: -1.4%/+5.9%
CAMPBELL: -0.8%/+7%

Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: More than 19,000 cases, 700 deaths

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.  Numbers as of Friday, Jan. 21 follow: Total Change New cases 2,480,566 +19,697 Hospitalizations 104,390 +476 ICU admissions 12,462 +37 Deaths* 31,987 +742 *–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays  The […]
