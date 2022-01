It was far from pretty, but it got the job done. That’s a good way of summarizing Missouri women’s basketball’s long-awaited matchup with Vanderbilt on Thursday night after it was initially postponed because of COVID-19 protocols within the Tigers’ program. The Commodores showcased why they are known for their defense, holding the Tigers to two low-scoring quarters in the first half in Missouri’s 66-52 win over Vanderbilt.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO