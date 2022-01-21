ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: Wanted: Assistant Principal

Yankton Daily Press
 1 day ago

I’m writing about why there should be a principal assistant for elementary schools. In my opinion, I don’t think adults nowadays know what kids...

www.yankton.net

Valley Breeze

New principal starts at Greystone

NORTH PROVIDENCE – There’s a new principal at Greystone Elementary School, where Jennifer Lee Quattrucci’s official first day of school was Jan. 5. Quattrucci replaces Stefanie Lafleur as Greystone’s chief administrator. She began her teaching career in Providence schools 27 years ago, starting as a library media specialist and later teaching kindergarten and grade 2.
PROVIDENCE, RI
wellesleyps.org

Principal’s Message

I am fairly certain that many of you are completely frustrated with this latest variant of COVID and the impact it has had on our school and more broadly your lives. There are some questions about the lunch and snack procedures we are implementing. First and foremost, please understand that we are desperately working diligently (especially Mrs. Warmington) to keep the building open. Returning to a form of hybrid or full remote is not something we need and it is absolutely not something the students need to experience ever again.
EDUCATION
#Assistant Principal
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Lawmakers want to shield students from real US history

Hearing on bills to ban critical race theory, adopt parents’ bill of rights draws record response" (Jan. 12) with alarm. House Bill 1474, sponsored by Rep. Nick Schroer, R-O’Fallon, would ban schools from “identifying people or groups of people, entities, or institutions in the United States as inherently or systemically racist, privileged or oppressed.” Think about that for a moment. This means:
CONGRESS & COURTS
dewittcountytoday.com

YISD hires new principal

YISD has recently welcomed a new junior high and high school principal, Theresa Molina. “I believe this is my sixteenth year that I’ve been in education,” Molina said. “I actually started as a custodian in public school because I had gone to a career school and I was working in a job that I just didn’t love going to every day. And I knew that I had to go to school to be a teacher if I wanted to do what I thought I would love doing. So, I enrolled in college and I quit working where I was working and then I got a job at public school as a custodian, the only thing that was open was being a custodian. I was like, yes I need to be a custodian because I need to be in public school, I’m going to have opportunities if I’m able to learn from people and figure it out. So, I started as a custodian, then I became the after-school person for daycare, then I became a paraprofessional at the alternative school. When I graduated with my teaching degree, I became a teacher, so I taught all of the high school Englishes, and then any electives that I could. While I was teaching, I went ahead and continued straight through school to get my master’s degree, and then I got my principal’s certification.”
HIGH SCHOOL
NewsBreak
Education
Mollala Pioneer

MHS principal plans relocation

Brad Berzinski will leave the district at the end of the school year to be closer to family in MinnesotaMolalla High School principal Brad Berzinski announced he will be leaving his post at the end of the 2021-22 school year to relocate back to Minnesota to be closer to family. He is the second district administrator to announce an exit at the end of the year. In early December, Molalla High Associate Principal and Athletic Director Kristen Rott announced she'd be leaving at the end of the school year as well. Berzinski said it was a tough decision. "This...
MOLALLA, OR
cherokeek12.net

Join the #CCSDfam as a School Principal!

The Cherokee County School District is seeking school Principals to join our outstanding leadership team for next school year. These positions offer competitive compensation packages with excellent benefits, a balanced school calendar, opportunities for professional development and career advancement, and a wonderful work environment and team. Join the #CCSDfam & apply now by clicking Jobs@CCSD at www.CherokeeK12.net Questions? Contact CCSD Recruiter Lindsay.Bowley@cherokeek12.net and 770.704.4256.
JOBS
themountvernongrapevine.com

Administrative Assistant – Receptionist Wanted

Make Lives Better Including Your Own. The happiness of those we serve is dependent on the happiness of our associates, so you’ll receive competitive compensation and a benefits package with additional perks designed to make you smile. The work you do will be challenging yet rewarding. But you’ll earn more than a paycheck; you can enjoy opportunities to grow your career, as well as ongoing programs catered to your health, financial, mental, and emotional needs. Most of all, we believe you can find purpose, meaning, and the chance to be a part of something bigger than yourself.
JOBS
The Independent

Zahawi to vet masks in classroom after schools ignore end of rules

Schools that want to keep face mask requirements in classrooms after rules were scrapped in England this week will have to be personally approved by the education secretary.Nadhim Zahawi told regional health chiefs that they would need to consult him on any plans to go against new national guidance that masks are no longer necessary in schools.Dozens of headteachers around the country have told parents that their schools will continue to ask pupils to wear masks in class and in communal areas despite the national mandate being lifted on Thursday.Schools North East (SNE), an education network in northeast England, said...
WORLD
CBS Minnesota

7 St. Paul Public Schools Move To Distance Learning

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – Seven St. Paul Public Schools will temporarily move to online learning next week. Galtier Elementary, Creative Arts High School, Humboldt High School, and Rivereast Elementary and Secondary School moved to virtual learning on Friday and are scheduled to return in-person on Wednesday. Central High School, Highwood Hills Elementary School and St. Paul Music Academy will be online starting Monday and will return to in-person on Thursday. Earlier this week, hundreds of SPPS students walked out to demand better COVID-19 precautions in order to stay in school. Demands included more KN95 and N95 masks in schools, tests for staff and students on campus, and a better outline for transitioning to distance learning.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Eye On Annapolis

Tyler Heights Principal Named Principal of the Year

Tyler Heights Elementary School Principal Julia Walsh thought she was simply answering a call to go to one of the classrooms in the school. Students in the class already knew better, though. They had been told minutes earlier the news that Superintendent George Arlotto then delivered to Walsh: She is the inaugural Anne Arundel County Public Schools Principal of the Year.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
thelakewoodscoop.com

Letter: Assistant Shortage

There’s been much discussion about the dearth of babysitters, playgroup morahs and assistants. This is a serious issue and has affected families and schools in many different ways. However, this shortage has had truly devastating effects on a specific population: children with special needs that have turned 3 this school year. These kids are waiting for placement in SCHI, however SCHI cannot accept them as they do not have enough assistants!
Hartselle Enquirer

Crestline welcomes new assistant principal

Crestline Elementary School welcomes Ashley Benham as its new assistant principal. Benham comes to Crestline from Hartselle Intermediate School, where she taught fifth-grade mathematics for three years. She is a 10-year veteran of Hartselle City Schools and has been in education for 22 years. She previously taught fourth-grade mathematics at...
HARTSELLE, AL
Spinal Column

Muir welcomes new assistant principal

Muir Middle School welcomed a new assistant principal, Stacie Brodi, last month. Brodi is filling the role vacated by Stephen Digsby, who was promoted to Muir principal last fall after Dan Hurst left in October. Brodi comes to Huron Valley Schools from Fraser Public Schools in Macomb County. Fraser, she...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI

