Letter: Wanted: Assistant Principal

YISD has recently welcomed a new junior high and high school principal, Theresa Molina. “I believe this is my sixteenth year that I’ve been in education,” Molina said. “I actually started as a custodian in public school because I had gone to a career school and I was working in a job that I just didn’t love going to every day. And I knew that I had to go to school to be a teacher if I wanted to do what I thought I would love doing. So, I enrolled in college and I quit working where I was working and then I got a job at public school as a custodian, the only thing that was open was being a custodian. I was like, yes I need to be a custodian because I need to be in public school, I’m going to have opportunities if I’m able to learn from people and figure it out. So, I started as a custodian, then I became the after-school person for daycare, then I became a paraprofessional at the alternative school. When I graduated with my teaching degree, I became a teacher, so I taught all of the high school Englishes, and then any electives that I could. While I was teaching, I went ahead and continued straight through school to get my master’s degree, and then I got my principal’s certification.”

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 4 DAYS AGO