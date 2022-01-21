Letter: The Value Of Pets

Adopted: Pepper from Pawsitively Cats, Luna and Simon from Pima Animal Care Center, Sophia, Princess, Black Beauty, Phoebe and Highway from Rescue Me Tucson/Marana, Fallon from Paws Patrol Cats. Adoptable animals at Pima Animal Care Center. Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 520-724-5900. Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday...
A Maine Coon kitten less than two years’ old is on track to becoming the world’s biggest cat, already weighing in at 12.5 kg.Kefir, who lives in the small Russian town of Stary Oskol with his owner, Yulia Minina, is so large that people often mistake him for a dog.At one year and 10 months old, the white-furred kitten has already surpassed the average adult weight of Maine Coone cats.Male Maine Coon cats usually weigh between 6.8kgs and 11.3kgs. Kefir will not reach his full size until he’s roughly three or four years old.While Kefir – who get’s his...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Dozens of dogs, cats and rabbits at Animal Friends are ending their 2021 with new hope for 2022.
Animal Friends’ New Year’s Rescue returned in 2021 after a hiatus last year. It was the 25th year they’ve held the event.
The newest residents came to Animal Friends from partner groups all over the region which brought 58 new friends to the shelter to clear space so rescues can continue next year.
Supporters and volunteers romped with adoptable dogs and cats and visited the “bun run” to meet the rabbits looking for their forever homes.
If you’re considering starting the new year with a new friend, now is a perfect time.
“We always encourage people around the holidays and right after the new year to bring the whole family out to meet our animal residents. If you’re looking to add a new pet to your family, the dogs, cats and rabbits here are always eager to meet people and to find loving homes,” said Animal Friends’ chief community engagement officer Cody Hoellerman.
The organization says if you can’t adopt a new friend, you can help them continue their lifesaving work with donations.
(WNDU) - Pets have many of the same internal organs as we do, and kidneys are no exception, but what do they do, and how do we know if there is a problem?. To help you stay tuned in to your pet’s kidney health, our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser joins us with some helpful advice.
Looking for a lovable young family dog? Well, they don’t get much better than me! At just shy of 2 years old I’ve been a total “Beach Buddies” fan favorite. I’m all about earning treats, cruising by your side and going for fun car rides with the fam. Why am I still at the shelter, you may ask? I think it’s because I’m in the back kennels. They are so full right now that there’s just no room for me up front where visitors can see me. I’m hoping you’ll read this and find my bright eyes, sweet smile and fun personality a match for you. If that’s the case, come down and ask to meet me today!
BUDDY THE ELF has been at the humane society longer than any other animal. This 2 1/2-year-old neutered male Terrier/Pit Bull mix needs to find a real home. If you can help, Buddy the Elf's adoption number is 072015P. HAMBURGER is a 7-month-old spayed female cat. This orange and brown...
Everything you need to know about giving your furry friend antibiotics. As much as our four-legged friends might not enjoy taking their medication, sometimes it’s the only way to help them return to their usual furry selves. However, it’s important to be aware of when and why your pet might need to take antibiotics – and also, when they might be better off without them.
Americans love their pets — as many as seven out of 10 households are home to cats, dogs, birds… or more unusual animal choices. What defines a pet in the first place? Plenty of people are pushing the boundaries of the kinds of animals we usually think of as pets, blurring the lines between wild and domestic, livestock and companion, pets and pests. On this episode, we look at unusual pets and why people love and keep them — while others find them objectionable.
You may have a love for all things feathered, but do you have what it takes to name a bird? Lots of people underestimate the challenge of naming a pet bird. It’s not as easy as you might think!. Why not get creative and give your bird a unique...
It happens each year over the holidays. Animals given as gifts. Unfortunately, many of those pets find themselves in a shelter looking for a new home. Douglas Braff visited an animal shelter in Blair County today to learn more about this issue. Each year for the holidays, many folks will...
Puppies are programmed to seek out social connections for safety and comfort. Spending time alone is something that is inherently foreign to them.
As the supportive arm of the Grand County Animal Shelter, the Grand County Pet Pals would like to sincerely thank the Town of Winter Park for their generous grant award this year. It is because of their ongoing and faithful support that we have been able to continue to fulfill...
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento family blames the death of their kitten on a bucket of kitty litter. They want to warn others about the dangers of the bucket’s flip-top lid.
Eli, 11, is mourning the loss of his kitten, Smokey, who died at six months old.
“I loved her,” Eli said.
“She was part of the family,” said Eli’s parents Lindsay and Dave Hodge.
Smokey vanished in October. Then dad discovered her dead.
“Soon as I put my hand on her I knew she was…she’d died,” Dave said.
The Hodges say Smokey managed to get in through the flip-top lid and suffocated in the kitty...
January 24th is National Change A Pet's Life Day. In honor this day, here are nine heartwarming rescue videos that all have happy endings!
