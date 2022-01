In her "Ingraham Angle" monologue on Friday, host Laura Ingraham contrasted the March for Life with liberals' claims they are working on behalf of the next generation. She played clips of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., claiming her "whole mission in Congress is about the children" and promising to "be prepared to throw a punch for the children" if need be, while Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., touted the importance of hard work on behalf of the youth.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 18 HOURS AGO