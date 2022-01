According to an email sent out today, students who test positive for COVID-19 will now isolate for five days if asymptomatic. Asymptomatic individuals who test positive for COVID-19 will now be able to end their isolation after five days—a shift from the previous mandate of 10 days—according to an email sent out today by Senior Vice President of Columbia Health Melanie Bernitz. This comes after New York State updated its guidelines in accordance with recent measures from the CDC. The full text of the email can be found below.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 15 DAYS AGO