Belleville, IL

Local golf great Bob Goalby passes away

Bob Goalby, the Belleville, IL native who won the 1968 Masters golf tournament passed away on Thursday, January 20. Goalby (92) won the 1968 Masters in controversial fashion. Fellow golfer Roberto DeVicenzo turned in an incorrect scorecard at the conclusion of that 1968 Masters and was disqualified, making Goalby, the leader in the clubhouse the winner. DeVicenzo would have tied Goalby had he turned in a correct scorecard, which would have caused an 18 hole playoff. Goalby won 11 PGA Tour events during his pro career that spanned 17 years, 1958-74. Goalby then had success on the Senior PGA Tour. He went on to do television work with NBC Sports as a golf correspondent. Goalby was born in 1929 in Belleville. He is the uncle of former PGA golfers Jay and Jerry Haas.

