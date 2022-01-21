ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northwestern researchers discover new, more patient-friendly treatment for Type 1 diabetes

By Iris Swarthout
Daily Northwestern
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers at Northwestern recently discovered a new potential mechanism for treating Type 1 diabetes. Using biomedical engineering and nanotechnology — the engineering of microscopic materials to conduct processes — researchers can make one-time insulin-producing cell injections into mice without provoking large-scale immune responses. McCormick Prof. Guillermo Ameer...

dailynorthwestern.com

