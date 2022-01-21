10 Simple Reasons You Need a Truck to be Happy in The Hudson Valley
By Paty Quyn
Hudson Valley Post
1 day ago
I have never actually owned a pick-up truck. I have always wanted one. At one point in my life, I shared one with the guy I call husband number 2. We actually bought it with the money I got from selling my wedding ring from husband number 1. I think there...
The Hudson Valley is one of the best places anywhere in the world for so many things but when it comes to town names we do have some ugly ones. After stumbling across a random post on social media that was talking about how some areas in the great state of New York have been blessed with some of the worst names anywhere in the world (Throggs Neck anyone...LOL) we thought why not try it out here in the Hudson Valley.
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas all over again in the Hudson Valley. A Hallmark Christmas movie will be taking over the streets of Dutchess County in the next few weeks. The Hudson Valley is no stranger to movies and television shows filming in the area. In 2021...
When was the last time that you threw an axe? Some people claim that it helps them relieve stress while others simply think it's fun. I would imagine that throwing something would produce some sort of endorphins. Axe throwing has become increasingly popular throughout the Hudson Valley. From events, to...
The snow from over this weekend got me feeling like a kid again. While I was shoveling my driveway on Monday, I thought of how perfect the snow was for packing. I reminisced on the days when my friends from the neighborhood and I would get together and make snow forts and have snowball fights. One year, when the snow was so high, we managed to make a tunnel system in my yard! All of a sudden, when the shoveling was over, I had the sudden urge to go sledding. I may be in my mid-twenties, but that doesn't mean I can't partake in some wintery fun! By this time, it was about 3 pm, so I didn't have too much daylight left to work with. I hurried into my garage looking for my old Snow Boogie, but unfortunately, I couldn't find it. No sledding for me on Monday. Needless to say, I have ordered a new one!
Okay, so maybe we won't bring that back in COVID times. But for the love of everything that is holy...can we bring Bugaboo Creek Steak House to the Hudson Valley?. Bring Back Those Bugaboo Hudson Valley Childhood Memories. Bugaboo played an essential role in my childhood. It was the spot...
I think that most of us try to be charitable where and when we can. Whether we’re donating our money or our time, we want to know that the charities we support are reputable and that the donations are going to the right people, not some millionaire CEO. There are a few Hudson Valley based charitable organizations that you can feel really good about giving your money or your time to. Organizations that really care about people or pets or whatever their cause may be. And the donations stay right here in the Hudson Valley. Here’s a list of my favorites.
A Hudson Valley teenager has gone missing, and her Mother has taken to the Internet in hopes of getting clues as to where she's gone. Monique Mallett was last seen at Taco Bell in Kingston. The 17-year-old Saugerties girl has since gone missing and police are looking for leads that may help bring her home. According to her mother, Tami Beth, Monique suffers from a mental health issue that "puts her in danger."
We've been patiently waiting and the time has finally arrived. Lake George Ice Castles has announced its opening date. For weeks, Hudson Valley residents have been waiting on the Ice Castles to be cold enough to visit in Lake George. Last week, the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce announced that the castles were almost ready.
Over the last few decades, I've learned a lot of life skills: "righty tighty lefty loosey", how to change a tire, the fact that no one actually cares whether a tomato is a fruit or a vegetable... but the one thing I've never been sure of is how I'm supposed to dispose of used batteries.
I'm sure several of you have seen the meme that reads, "Being an adult means no one asks about your favorite dinosaur anymore," and how true is that. Adulting sucks most of the time, mostly because it limits our creative and imaginative outlets. Growing up in a post Land Before Time and Jurassic Park world, dinosaurs were all the rage. I remember going to Disney World when I was in first grade, and riding the Jurassic Park ride. My folks still have the picture from the ride where my mom is having the time of her life while it looks like my dad and I are about to crap ourselves! The Hudson Valley was about to have a taste of the prehistoric itself. Again, I say "was."
National Fruitcake Toss Day is this weekend. Will you be participating?. According to the National Day Calendar, National Fruitcake Day is usually the third weekend in January, but occasionally the fun holiday is listed as the first Saturday in December. But it's confirmed for Saturday, Jan. 22 this year. The holiday challenges us to chuck a fruitcake as far as we can. Of course, fruitcakes are given as gifts around the holidays, some eat them, others re-gift them. And then there is another type of fruitcake, a person who comes out of the woodwork once a year. These are characters who have hoarded them, stored them, and hid them so they can celebrate with a competition of sorts.
Live music can be a hard thing to come by these days. Many big-time tours have been cancelled or postponed. Even smaller, regional acts have a hard time booking shows with various restrictions. One place; however, is managing to bring quality entertainment to the Hudson Valley. The Cove Castle in Greenwood Lake continues to offer dining, drinks, live entertainment and more!The Orange County destination this month alone is offering a great array of musicians and comedy. This weekend, they are offering a jam-packed weekend of jazz, co-hosted by the Hudson Valley Jazz Festival.
We love our beer. It's been a long journey for the three owners of a new Hudson Valley brewery. Location, finances, and even a pandemic have been factors that they've had to face along the way. However, their path now takes them to Orange County where a new taproom has opened its doors to the public. But with so many craft beer breweries popping up everywhere, you need a good name that's going to stand out and grab attention. This should do the trick.
The Hudson Valley is rich in art and artists. Hopefully, you have had time to take in a gallery or two. The Hudson Valley is known to have so many up-and-coming artists that's why it is so fun to see them before they break out. Places like the Cornell Creative...
Looking for the best place to go sledding after a nice snowstorm in the Hudson Valley?. Winters in the Hudson Valley are one of the things that some people complain about more than anything else. Yes sometimes winter can get crazy but at the end of the day when fresh snow lands in the Hudson Valley, there is nothing that compares to the thrill of hitting the snow on a sled or a tube.
After many years of fighting and trying, it has finally happened. The New York State Liquor Authority announced Thursday that beer, cider, and wine can now be served in movie theaters across the state. Some lawmakers have long felt the sale of booze could help boost business and attendance at theaters. With COVID-19 continuing to put a huge cramp on the industry, leading many to stream new releases that are simultaneously made available at home, this could save a lot of theaters.
Authorities are asking for help as they search for a child who went missing from the Hudson Valley. Police believe the child is "suicidal" and may "need medical attention." On Thursday the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services sent out a "Missing Child Alert." Anyone with information is...
Have you ever thought about buying a piece of property from a tax foreclosure sale (auction) or maybe directly from a city? If you are thinking about it. The City of Poughkeepsie currently has 4 properties listed on their website as "City-Owned Lots For Sale." What should you do before...
Help is needed in finding 80 missing children who recently went missing from across New York State. Take a look and see if you recognize any of these missing children. Children have been reported missing in Orange, Ulster, Westchester, Putnam and Dutchess counties and across New York State. Call 911...
Many are shocked and disappointed a popular and well-reviewed restaurant is closing. The COVID pandemic is to blame. Boitson's Restaurant opened in Kingston in 2010. The owner purchased a Kingston tanning salon and turned it into a popular restaurant. Boitson's is located at 47 N. Front Street in Kingston. "Everyone...
