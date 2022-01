So far in the 2021-22 NBA season, the Phoenix Suns have the best record in the league at 35-9, three full games ahead of the second-best team in the league, the Golden State Warriors. For the Suns, there is one stat that has separated their wins from their losses and tit comes from the defensive end. When the Suns give up more than 110 points they are just 5-9; but, when they hold their opponent under 110 they now have a 30-0 record after Thursday’s 109-101 victory over the Dallas Mavericks.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO