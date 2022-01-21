ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Valanciunas, Hart lead Pelicans past Knicks, 102-91

By Associated Press
WGNO
WGNO
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j0SX9_0drblTYW00

NEW YORK (AP) — Jonas Valanciunas had 18 points and 10 rebounds, Josh Hart added 17 points and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the New York Knicks 102-91.

Brandon Ingram and Devonte’ Graham each had 15 points for New Orleans, with Jose Alvarado adding 13 and Herbert Jones scoring 11.

RJ Barrett and Mitchell Robinson each scored 17 for the Knicks, with Robinson adding 15 rebounds.

New Orleans only led 46-42 at halftime, but opened the second half on a 32-12 run, which culminated with Hart making three free throws with 3:52 left in the third quarter.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Pelicans Trade Features Josh Hart To L.A.

The New Orleans Pelicans started the 2021-22 NBA season 3-16. Not exactly ideal for a young, up-and-coming team hoping to improve every season. Since then, however, they’ve been playing some solid basketball, now sitting at 16-28. Zion Williamson hasn’t touched the court this season, and while that definitely affects...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitchell Robinson
Person
Josh Hart
Person
Rj Barrett
Person
Brandon Ingram
thebirdwrites.com

Brandon Ingram looks to lead underdog Pelicans against Knicks

The New Orleans Pelicans and New York Knicks are both entering tonight’s matchup on two-game losing streaks. For the Pelicans, the issue is simply that they can’t find a way to beat Eastern Conference teams on the road. They’re now 1-8 in such games, after falling to the Celtics on MLK Day. Although New Orleans will head home after tonight, three of the next six contests include matchups in Philadelphia, Cleveland and Detroit.
NBA
Finger Lakes Times

Julius Randle, Knicks starters struggle in loss to Pelicans

NEW YORK — It was the same old story for the Knicks Thursday night:. The starters were brutal, and it took the bench to make it a game. Julius Randle, Kemba Walker and company ran up a deficit that got to 24 points early in the fourth quarter. A lineup of Immanuel Quickley, Alec Burks, Obi Toppin and Quentin Grimes turned in a spirited performance to cut the lead to 10 twice, but it was too little too late in a 102-91 loss to the Pelicans.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pelicans Past Knicks#Ap#The New Orleans Pelicans#The New York Knicks#Devonte Graham
Posting and Toasting

Pelicans 102, Knicks 91: “The ship be sinking”

Who the hell are these Knicks? There are multiple answers, none of them entirely accurate. Tonight we saw the version that comes out lethargic, letting a lesser quality team hop out to an early lead and an eventual loss at home. Outside of the meaningless Kemba Walker benching early in...
NBA
texasguardian.com

Pelicans run past Knicks to snap road losing streak

Jonas Valanciunas totaled 18 points and 10 rebounds as the New Orleans Pelicans led most of the way, pulled away in the third quarter and snapped a five-game road losing streak with a 102-91 victory over the New York Knicks on Thursday night. Valanciunas posted his 31st double-double to help...
NBA
Newsday

Knicks have night to forget in loss to Pelicans

As the first half ended Thursday night, the Knicks left the court at Madison Square Garden — some unwillingly. In the final 30 seconds of the half, Kemba Walker and Julius Randle picked up technical fouls. After the latter technical, Evan Fournier tried to guide Randle to the locker room and away from the officials, and Randle angrily smacked his arm away.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
New Orleans Pelicans
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
HometownLife.com

New Orleans Pelicans at New York Knicks odds, picks and predictions

The New Orleans Pelicans (16-28) travel to Madison Square Garden Thursday to take on the New York Knicks (22-23). Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Pelicans vs. Knicks odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets. The Knicks are coming...
NBA
Posting and Toasting

Pelicans 102, Knicks 91: Scenes from a bench-led super-fake comeback

Hello, friends. Are you still interested in the 2021-22 New York Knicks? Then I hope you didn’t watch Thursday night’s contest with the New Orleans Pelicans. The starting lineup pretty much sucked from the opening tip, but they really sucked in the third quarter, as the Pels used a 35-15 run to end New York’s hopes. The bench put up a spirited fight in the fourth quarter, but we longtime Knicks fans can smell a fake comeback a mile away. Your final score is 102-91, and you can thank the bench for making it that close.
NBA
WGNO

WGNO

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy