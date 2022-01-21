Proctor, Gamble Raise Prices On Laundry Products

Following a trend with dollar stores lately like the Dollar Tree chain, Just-A-Buck is raising prices. Just-A-Buck is a franchise chain store that actually started in Poughkeepsie. The Just-A-Buck Poughkeepsie location at 2600 South Rd/Route 9 in the Poughkeepsie Plaza next to Marshalls is the original location. According to the official Just-A-Buck website, the store's headquarters is based in New Windsor. Steve Bakst opened the first Just-A-Buck with his sister Rochelle in Poughkeepsie back in 1988. They sold their first franchise in 1992 and now Just-A-Buck currently has 16 locations throughout the country, including 8 Hudson Valley locations.

