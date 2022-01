Even as the omicron variant of COVID-19 rips across the United States like a turbocharged tidal wave, more and more Americans are embracing a return to normality -- sort of. As recently as a few months ago, a substantial percentage of the population was hunkered down at home, refusing to eat at restaurants, educate their kids at school, conduct meetings in person or travel abroad. When my wife and I told people of our plans to tour Portugal last October, several were flabbergasted that we would take what they saw as a foolish risk.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO